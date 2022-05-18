Noah Or hit a one-out, three-run home run in a five-run second inning as fourth-seeded British Columbia bounced No. 2 seed Vanguard from the NAIA Opening Round, presented by Avista, with a 7-4 victory Tuesday at Harris Field.
With the victory, the Thunderbirds (31-25) advance to face third-seeded Doane (38-13), which fell 18-9 to Lewis-Clark State in the winner’s bracket final, at 11 a.m. today for the right to advance to the 2:30 p.m. championship against the Warriors.
Ty Penner went 2-for-4 for British Columbia with a home run. Mike Fitzsimmons also had a solo shot as the Thunderbirds hit three out of the park.
Aki Buckson and Tommy Rodriguez each went 2-for-5 with a run scored for the Lions (44-15), who outhit UBC 9-8. Rodriguez had a triple in the game. Matthew Land and Dane Nakatsuka each went 2-for-4 with a run scored, with Land hitting a double.
Branden Woods (5-0) allowed seven hits, three walked and three runs, two earned, in the first seven innings to pick up the win. He struck out three. Vicarte Domingo picked up his ninth save of the season despite allowing two hits, a walk and an earned run in the ninth inning. He struck out one.
Dylan McDonald (4-1) took the loss, allowing five hits and six runs, all earned, in two innings. He struck out two.
With the game tied at 1 after one, the Thunderbirds got going with one out in the second as Nolan Weger’s single drove in a run. Cameron Sanderson got aboard on a sacrifice bunt to drive in another one. An out later, Or hammered just his second homer of the season, a drive to center.
Vanguard tried to chip away, scoring a run in the fourth on a one-out single from Chad Sutton to cut it to 6-2. UBC got that run back in the fifth on Fitzsimmons’ solo homer to left. In the bottom half, Rodriguez singled, stole second, moved to third on a throwing error and scored on Joe Johnson’s groundout.
In the ninth, Land doubled with two outs. Travis Aversa walked, and Buckson singled to load the bases. Rodriguez struck out but got aboard on a wild pitch to score a run. However, Johnson fouled out to end it.
British Columbia 150 010 000—7 8 2
Vanguard 100 110 001—4 9 0
Woods, Khan (8), Domingo (9) and Shute; McDonald, Webber (3), Armenta (5), Vassar (8), Greer (9) and Arias. W—Woods. L—McDonald. S—Domingo.
British Columbia hits — Ty Penner 2 (HR), Mike Fitzsimmons (HR), Noah Or (HR), Jonny McGill (2B), Nathan Shute, Brett Corbeth, Nolan Weger.
Vanguard hits — Tommy Rodriguez 2 (3B), Matthew Land 2 (2B), Aki Buckson 2, Dane Nakatsuka 2, Chad Sutton.
Vanguard 8, Saint Katherine 3
The Lions scored runs in every inning but two in eliminating the Firebirds.
Aversa went 4-for-6 with a run scored and an RBI for Vanguard, which outhit Saint Katherine 16-10. Sutton went 3-for-5 with a run scored. Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Land went 2-for-5 with two runs scored.
John Freeman went for 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the ninth inning for Saint Katherine (31-23). Luciano Depamphilis went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Dylan Jacob went 2-for-4.
Lucas Bixby (10-0) allowed 10 hits and struck out four in going the distance for Vanguard.
Seth Spencer (6-5) took the loss. He allowed nine hits, two walks and five runs, four earned, in six innings.
Vanguard 101 011 121—8 16 0
Saint Katherine 000 000 003—3 10 6
Bixby and Arias; Spencer, Fo (7), Jaquez (7), Valencia (8) and Rawson. L—Spencer.
Vanguard hits — Travis Aversa 4, Chad Sutton 3, Matthew Land 2, Tommy Rodriguez 2, Elijah Weeks, Joe Johnson, Isaiah Lee, Kevin Miser, Luke Arias.
Saint Katherine hits — John Freeman 2 (HR), Luciano Depamphilis 2 (2B), Dylan Jacob 2, Jonny Lopez (2B), Cody Rawson, Devin Padua, Alan Pellacani.