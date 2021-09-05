MOSCOW — It wasn’t against an NCAA Division I opponent — it wasn’t even against a team from the United States — but Idaho’s 68-0 smackdown of Simon Fraser on Saturday was the program’s second-largest margin of victory in school history.
That’s a long history.
The decimation at the Kibbie Dome trails only an 83-0 win against the College of Idaho — in 1923.
SFU never had a chance.
Idaho cruised to a 30-0 lead in the first quarter and SFU, which is undergoing a nickname change, found itself in negative total yards until a handful of short passes brought them into the positive territory late in the second quarter.
“It’s just another game under our belt,” Idaho coach Paul Petrino said. “It’s another day of getting better. I told them at halftime the second half wasn’t really about them, it was about UC Davis, ’cause all these games are really building up to be at our best when we play them.”
Idaho cruised to 316 yards and seven touchdowns rushing, and 593 yards of total offense. On defense, 26 players recorded a tackle and 12 were in on tackles for loss.
Petrino estimates 70 or 75 players saw the field against the team from Burnaby, British Columbia of the NCAA Division II Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
“We had some young guys or new guys that played a lot of football today that hadn’t been in the system before,” Petrino said, “so that was good just getting communication, knowing where to line up and just knowing what to do.”
Veteran running back Roshaun Johnson paved the way for UI’s electric rushing attack. The junior rumbled for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson ping-ponged off defenders for a 37-yard touchdown in the second quarter for UI’s longest run of the game and a 30-0 lead after the extra point.
“I was just out there trying to do everything I could to help us go out there and win today,” Johnson said. “We came out with a big victory and I feel like we’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to work on in these next couple weeks but we definitely got better today.”
Idaho played second-stringers at every position and at many, third- or fourth-stringers as the lead continued to balloon.
Many of those were planned ahead of time, including at quarterback, where freshman CJ Jordan, senior Mike Beaudry and sophomore Zach Borisch took snaps.
Jordan manned the offense the entire 30-point first quarter. The Portland native got the Vandals on the scoreboard with a 21-yard run up the middle after first dropping back to pass.
He also was the catalyst for Idaho’s two biggest plays of the day. Johnson fired a laser to fellow Portland product Michael Noil in stride across the middle for a 48-yard play to the SFU 12-yard line, which set up a pair of 6-yard Johnson rushes and a 14-0 lead.
“CJ did some really good things,” Petrino said. “I thought he moved around, stepped up in the pocket. The long pass to Michael Noil was a great pass. That was good coverage and that was a shot.”
In the third quarter, Jordan hit sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten in stride for a 71-yard touchdown. Hatten didn’t appear to be hampered in any way despite missing most of fall camp. He finished with two catches for 102 yards.
Jordan finished 7-of-12 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He added 63 rushing yards and another touchdown there.
Beaudry was 10-of-15 for 116 yards and added 47 rushing yards. Beaudry’s only snafew was a fumbled snap on the SFU 1-yard line, but other than that showed poise and the ability to check down if his first options weren’t open.
“I thought Mike improved on some things too,” Petrino said. “Can’t fumble down on the 1, but he did a good job using his backs and checking down and doing some things, so there was good improvement across the board.”
Borisch didn’t throw a pass but had 34 rushing yards. Petrino plans to continue to use three quarterbacks before naming a starter ahead of Big Sky Conference play.
SFU, which hadn’t played since 2019 when it went 1-9, was in over its head from the opening kickoff.
It had no answer for UI’s front seven, which was led by Noah Elliss (team-high eight tackles) and backup linebacker Hogan Hatten, who had seven tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.
Everything was rolling so well for Idaho that it almost got some defensive points from an offensive player. Fullback Logan Kendall sacked SFU quarterback Brandon Niksich near the goal line in the second quarter while playing on the defensive line.
“Logan Kendall, that dude has so much ahead of him,” defensive leader Rahsaan Crawford said. “... He hasn’t even crossed the boundary yet. He’ll be wonderful. It’s so great to have him in our room, so great to have him playing with us (on defense).”
Regardless of the outcome or opponent, Crawford said it was just great to be playing again in a normal fall season in front of Vandal fans again. About 5,200 fans showed up at the dome on this day.
“It’s just fun, man,” Crawford said. “We’ve got the new unis with the old gold on it. It’s just beautiful to be back out there in the fall.”
Simon Fraser 0 0 0 0 — 0Idaho 21 19 21 7 — 68
First Quarter
UI: Jordan 21 run (Prescott kick), 13:12
UI: Johnson 6 run (Prescott kick), 04:04
UI: Cummings 12 run (Prescott kick), 00:02
Second Quarter
UI: Team safety, 13:02
UI: Johnson 37 run (Prescott kick), 12:19
UI: FG Prescott 21, 08:47
UI: Johnson 4 run (Prescott kick), 00:38
Third Quarter
UI: Whitney 4 pass from Jordan (Prescott kick), 10:21
UI: Carter 1 run (Prescott kick), 06:24
UI: Hatten 71 pass from Jordan (Prescott kick), 01:30
Fourth Quarter
UI: Forehand 8 run (Prescott kick), 08:12
SFU UI
First downs 9 27
Rushes-yards 44-13 43-316
Passing 77 277
Comp-Att-Int 9-16-1 17-27-0
Return Yards 14 143
Punts-Avg. 9-36.0 0-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2
Penalty-Yards 7-34 1-15
Time of Possession 32:57 27:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Simon Fraser, Glover 16-34, Thomas 11-17, Anyadike 10-(minus 1), Davenport 1-(minus 2), Niksich 6-(minus 35). Idaho, Johnson 10-87, Jordan 6-61, Cummings 6-56, Beaudry 8-47, Borisch 8-34, Forehand 3-21, Romano 1-9, Carter 1-1.
PASSING: Simon Fraser, Niksich 9-16-1-77. Idaho, Jordan 7-12-0-161, Beaudry 10-15-0-116.
RECEIVING: Simon Fraser, Dixon 4-37, Morrison 3-31, Glover 1-6, Janto 1-3. Idaho, Noil 4-68, Traynor 3-25, Hatten 2-106, Stevenson 2-22, Romano 2-18, Forehand 2-17, Johnson 1-17, Whitney 1-4.
Idaho 68, Simon Fraser 0
Stars of the game
Idaho running back ROSHAUN JOHNSON racked up 87 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead a Vandal rushing attack that amassed 316 yards and seven scores on the ground. Freshman quarterback CJ JORDAN made plays with his arm and legs, going 7-of-12 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 61 yards and another score in splitting time with MIKE BEAUDRY. Despite not participating in most of fall camp, sophomore receiver HAYDEN HATTEN had 106 yards and a touchdown on just two catches. On defense, 26 Vandals recorded a tackle, but none had more than NOAH ELLISS’ eight. Simon Fraser had no answer for the junior defensive lineman, who also had 1.5 tackles for loss. Backup linebacker HOGAN HATTEN recorded seven tackles, three TFLs and a sack.
Turning point
Idaho never trailed and never was in danger of being scored upon. From the moment Jordan scampered 21 yards up the middle for the game’s first touchdown, it was all Vandals. One could make the argument that Johnson’s opening 44-yard kickoff return to midfield was the turning point in this one.
Up next
The Vandals will play their first road game of the season, facing No. 17 Indiana at 4:30 p.m. Pacific on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.