The season opener between the Lewis-County Eagles and Lapwai Wildcat eight man football teams on Aug. 30 was scrapped, both teams confirmed. Down to around 10 athletes at the moment, Lewis County still expects to play the rest of its schedule.
Lapwai doesn’t plan to fill the Aug. 30 hole, but hopes to pick up a game on Sept. 27, during the Wildcats’ bye week, coach Josh Leighton said.
“We have a bye on the 27th, so I don’t know if someone can finagle that, and we’re willing to travel, too,” Leighton said.