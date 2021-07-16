SANDWICH, England — Jordan Spieth rolled in putts like it was 2017. Louis Oosthuizen put those runner-up finishes in the last two majors out of mind and soared to the top of the leaderboard. They gave the British Open a familiar feel Thursday.
Normalcy returned to the wind-swept links at Royal St. George’s in other ways too.
The roars and cheers of the biggest golf crowd since the pandemic rumbled around this quirky course off Sandwich Bay, just like pre-COVID times.
For Spieth, that was as welcome as being an Open contender once again.
“It feels inside the ropes, from the first tee forward, the most normal of any tournament we have played thus far relative to that same tournament in previous years,” Spieth said.
His 5-under-par 65 certainly turned back time to four years ago when he lifted the claret jug at Royal Birkdale — the last English venue to host the British Open — when he was hitting the ball better than he has.
Spieth was a shot off the lead held by Oosthuizen, who saved par from a fairway bunker on No. 18 for a 6-under 64. That tied the lowest opening round at Royal St. George’s, previously set by Christy O’Connor Jr. in 1981.
That didn’t look as if it would be the case after the South African opened with seven consecutive pars. He followed with six birdies in his next nine holes.
“I’ve learnt over the years playing major championships that patience is the key thing,” said Oosthuizen, who hasn’t won one of them since the British Open at St. Andrews in 2010. There have been six runner-up finishes in the majors since then, including in the last two.
Oosthuizen and Spieth were among the morning starters who enjoyed the best of the conditions, notably soft bounces on the most undulating fairways and greens on the Open rotation.
Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen somewhat took advantage. The former two-time Washington state high school champion had three birdies on the front nine and finished in a tie for 32nd place after a 1-under 69.
On the other hand, many of the world’s best couldn’t take advantage.
Patience already might be wearing thin for U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, who slapped his thigh in frustration after making a double-bogey at No. 9, where he took two shots to get out of a pot bunker in the fairway. He shot 71, like Bryson DeChambeau, who spent much of his first round up to his knees in deep grass — and cursing his driver, saying it “sucks” — after being unable to use his power to overwhelm Royal St. George’s.
Shane Lowry, the Open winner in 2019, also shot 71 in front of a crowd that has a daily capacity of 32,000 this week. Not since Royal Portrush, where Lowry won, has any golf tournament seen so many spectators through the gates.
With last year’s event canceled because of the pandemic, Lowry could finally be announced at an Open as the reigning champion golfer.
“It was a very special day for me,” he said.
Not so for the majority of the afternoon starters, who encountered more prolonged gusts off the English Channel and slightly drier conditions.
Rory McIlroy birdied the last to salvage a 70 in his bid for his first major title in seven years. Justin Thomas shot 72. Phil Mickelson shot 80, his highest start ever in the British Open, that left him tied for last place.
Benjamin Hebert and Webb Simpson, with rounds of 66 that tied them for fourth place with three others, had the best scores from the afternoon. Former PGA champion Collin Morikawa, in his first links test, and English favorite Tommy Fleetwood were at 67.
Brian Harman was tied for second with Spieth after making five birdies in his first eight holes and finishing with a 65. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson hit 14 greens in regulation and said he was pleased with his round of 68 that had him in a tie for 19th.
Dahmen started up and down, with a birdie on No. 1 but a bogey on No. 2. However, the former University of Washington player settled into a bit of a groove and made birdies on the par-3 No. 6 and par-4 No. 8 to make the turn in 33 and sit two shots out of the lead.
However, Dahmen bogeyed the par-3 No. 11 and the par-4 No. 15, which ended the first round as the toughest hole on the course, before bouncing back with a birdie on the par-3 No. 16, the third-easiest hole on the day.
Dahmen teed off at 5:15 a.m. Pacific for his second round with playing partners Joaquin Niemann and Daniel Berger.