SANDWICH, England — Louis Oosthuizen set a 36-hole record at the British Open and is halfway to ending that run of near misses at the majors.
Now all he has to do is hold off a cast of major champions on the weekend at Royal St. George’s.
On a day of pleasant summer weather that took the fear out of the links off Sandwich Bay, Oosthuizen broke away from a three-way tie with a birdie-birdie-eagle run from No. 12. He shrugged off his first bogey of the week for a 5-under-par 65 and a two-stroke lead Friday.
Former PGA champion Collin Morikawa had a 64 in the morning and was two shots behind. Another shot back was Jordan Spieth (67), going after his fourth major.
Lurking was two-time major champion Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world who shot 65 and was tied for fourth, four strokes behind Oosthuizen.
“The game is good, but I know it’s a really good leaderboard,” Oosthuizen said. “I’ll have to play good golf this weekend if I want to come out first.”
Former two-time Washington high school state champion at Clarkston and University of Washington player Joel Dahmen had three birdies on the front nine en route to a 2-under 68 to sit at 3-under 137 for the event and a six-way tie for 25th place. He’s eight shots behind Oosthuizen.
Oosthuizen, looking as calm as the conditions, was at 11-under 129, breaking the 36-hole Open record first set by Nick Faldo in 1992 at Muirfield and matched by Brandt Snedeker in 2012 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.
This will be the fifth time in the past nine rounds at a major that Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion at St. Andrews, has had at least a share of the lead. He was runner-up at the previous two majors, to Phil Mickelson at the the PGA Championship in May and to Jon Rahm the U.S. Open last month.
“I’m not really going to think about the second spots,” said Oosthuizen, when asked what he’ll do differently this time. “I know my game is in a good place.”
But he’ll also be aware of the quality of player behind him.
Morikawa, making quite a debut in links golf, made seven birdies in his first 14 holes as part of a clinic in iron play. He missed a 5-foot par putt on No. 15 — ending a 27-hole stretch without a bogey — and had a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole catch the lip.
Spieth, four shots behind Morikawa when he teed off, was tied for the lead after 12 holes and then played the final six holes in 1 over, a stretch he described as “frustrating.” He had plenty of looks at birdie, but the putts didn’t drop like they did in the first round.
“I don’t know, I think I need to bring more food on the golf course tomorrow,” said Spieth, who lifted the claret jug before at Royal Birkdale in 2017. “I got really just in a weird head space, like fatigued there on like the 13th green as we were waiting and hitting putts.”
Then there was Johnson, a runner-up at Royal St. George’s in 2011, who stuck his approach at the last to three feet for a birdie and a round of 65, which left him at 7 under with Dylan Frittelli of South Africa (67) and Scottie Scheffler (66).
The weather is expected to stay benign during the weekend, potentially favoring Johnson if the fairways firm up and the ball runs longer and faster.
“I feel like I’m in a good position heading into the weekend,” he said.
One shot behind was an eclectic mix of players at 6 under — including two more South Africans in Justin Harding and Daniel Van Tonder as well as Germany’s Marcel Siem, who qualified from a second-tier Challenge Tour event last week — with Rahm (64) and Brooks Koepka.
Koepka, a four-time major winner and seemingly always in contention at golf’s biggest events, made four birdies in his final five holes for a 66.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, started his birdie run at the par-4, 413-yard No. 2, where he had a bogey in Thursday’s first round and is the third-hardest hole on the course through the first two days. Then he converted his birdie chance at the par-5, 557-yard No. 7 before another birdie at the par-4, 448-yard No. 8 for the second consecutive day. At that point, Dahmen was at 4 under for the tournament.
However, he would bogey the par-4, 453-yard No. 13 and par the remaining holes for his score.
Dahmen will tee off at 1:40 p.m. local time (5:40 a.m. Pacific time) in today’s third round with playing partner Justin Rose.