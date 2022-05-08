It was clear Nick Seamons was making his mark in the outfield for Lewis-Clark State through the first 24 games of the season. He had been riding a 10-game hitting streak that saw his average soar from .233 to .346, and the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder was staking his claim to being an every-game starter for a deep but talented roster.
Then, something happened. He went 0-for-6 in the final two games of a Cascade Conference home series against Corban, only not to be heard from for the next 55 days. While he still was around his teammates, Seamons was dealing with an illness that, unless you are around the program, still is a bit of an unknown.
Clearly, there was cause for concern. But it has made his comeback sweeter.
Just like in the movies, Seamons returned and hit a home run in his first at-bat back, helping the fifth-ranked Warriors win the April 30 opener of a three-game series against Bushnell. LCSC now hosts the conference tournament starting Monday.
“A little bit at first, (but) it was more so like here we go again kind of thing,” Seamons said if there were any nerves about returning. “Once you do all the preparation and trust in your practice and trust in your teammates, there really is nothing to worry about.”
But there clearly was. What happened has been a bit of a hush-hush thing around the program. When reached about what happened, the school consistently has cited HIPPA laws for not giving a diagnosis as to what took place. The Warriors have kept what occurred in-house.
However, the San Diego resident was missed in the lineup. Before the mysterious illness, he was hitting .321, putting him fifth on the team in that category. Seamons was tied for fourth in hits (27), tied for fifth with five doubles, was tied for the team lead with senior first baseman Luke White and senior catcher Matt James with five home runs and second on the team with 23 RBI. Seamons was second on the team with nine stolen bases and had committed just one error in the field on 56 chances (.982 fielding percentage).
As he was recovering, coach Jake Taylor used a hodge-podge of guys in his place, mainly James and senior catcher Matt Threlfall, each of whom had not played in the outfield probably since at least their high school days. At first, conjecture would say Taylor did it to keep those guys’ bats in the lineup. But as time passed, the pair actually proved they were more than adequate replacements.
“Zach and Matt were placed in a tough spot playing out of position,” Taylor said. “They performed admirably and we felt we needed to get their bats, experience, and leadership into our lineup. Very proud of them being willing to help our program move forward.”
In the end, they became placeholders for the time when Seamons would make his return. Boy, what a return it was.
With two outs in the bottom of the second inning against the Beacons, he took an 0-2 fastball from starter Abbott Haffar over the fence in right-center field. That tied the game at 2 and ignited a six-run rally that put the Warriors in front 7-2.
You want to talk about a Hollywood ending?
“It felt great, was good to out there with the guys and just being able to have fun and play baseball and get back to it,” Seamons said.
It was an emotional scene all around. Radio play-by-play voice Brian Danner almost jumped out of his chair when it happened. The dugout was a madhouse.
“His return last week was great to see,” Taylor said. “He’s been hitting in the cages, so his timing has remained pretty solid over the course of the last month. There were a lot of smiles last weekend watching his return to the field.”
Also, a lot of smiles among fans of the team who hope to continue to see Seamons help LCSC toward its goal of winning a 20th national championship later this month.
Randy Isbelle contributed to this report.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.