One of them now has outscored its two opponents at the state tournament by a combined 107 points. The other handily knocked off a previously undefeated team.
Leaving no doubt along the way, Lapwai and Prairie hurled themselves into the state championship game and will duel for the title for the eighth time in 33 years.
The Whitepine League rivals each won convincingly Friday in the semifinal round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I tournament at Columbia High School in Nampa, and will clash for the crown at 10:30 a.m. Pacific today at the Ford Idaho Center.
Lapwai thumped Raft River 75-29 before Prairie downed Butte County 56-37.
It will mark the fifth Lapwai-Prairie state championship game since 2014. The Pirates won that year but the Wildcats ruled the next four matchups. All time, Lapwai holds a 6-2 edge in those intraleague showdowns.
“It’s just crazy to come down here to the south and then play a team in your league for the state championship,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “It says a lot about the competition in our league.”
Lapwai 75, Raft River 29
That type of score isn’t unusual for the Wildcats (20-3) during the regular season, but now they’ve fashioned back-to-back routs at the state tournament, having opened with a 70-19 dismantling of Liberty Charter.
They pride themselves on having multiple players who can lead them in scoring on a given night, and this time it was Jordyn McCormack-Marks putting up 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and six steals, a day after Grace Sobotta stuffed the stat sheet in similar fashion. McCormack-Marks had been held to a single point against the Patriots.
“She just struggled a little bit mentally yesterday,” said Marks, the player’s mother. “I kind of had to separate mom-daughter talk today. It wasn’t even about scoring, it was about just playing hard, and that’s what she did today.”
Raft River (20-5) took an early lead but the Wildcats were on top 20-9 after a quarter and 56-19 after three. A 3-pointer by McCormack-Marks later made it 65-22.
Icing on the cake was provided by Lauren Gould, who converted a no-look, over-the-head putback to push the advantage to 73-26.
“We started off slow and started to get a little frantic,” Marks said. “We weren’t looking for our shot like we were before. Then something just clicked, they started playing better defense and we went on a little run. Then we started turning to our up-tempo game.”
Sayq’is Greene tallied 13 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and Sobotta added 10 points, five assists and four steals.
Lapwai welcomed back reserve post Soa Moliga, who had struck her head on the floor in the second quarter Thursday and missed the rest of the game. Marks said she was taken to a hospital and eventually got clearance to play in this one.
RAFT RIVER (20-5)
Sadee Knudsen 0 0-0 0, Livy Smith 0 0-0 0, Jessi Knudsen 0 1-2 1, Libby Boden 2 1-6 1, Reagan Jones 1 3-8 5, Amy Stranger 0 0-0 0, Caroline Schumann 7 1-3 15, Nyah Smith 0 0-0 0, Ryan Udy 0 3-6 3. Totals 10 9-25 29.
LAPWAI (20-3)
Grace Sobotta 2 4-4 10, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 5 9-12 20, Amasone George 0 0-2 0, Samara Smith 4 1-3 9, Soa Moliga 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gould 3 1-3 7, Jayden Leighton 0 0-0 0, Sayq’is Greene 4 2-2 13, Kahlees Young 1 0-0 2, Qubilah Mitchell 3 0-1 6, Amaris Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 21-31 75.
Raft River 9 6 4 10—29
Lapwai 20 19 17 19—75
3-point goals — Sobotta, Greene 3.
Prairie 56, Butte County 37
The Pirates’ opponent from Arco took a rare undefeated record into the state tournament and handled Wallace 51-32 in the first round. Aside from a strong second-quarter surge, though, the southeastern Idaho team looked outmatched against Prairie of Cottonwood and slipped to 22-1.
“The kids played just a super-great game,” Pirates coach Lori Mader said. “The team was undefeated and riding on a pretty high horse, which they should. And kudos to them, they’re a good team. People put a lot of stock into Butte County and their record, but I think they kind of forget how the north plays basketball and how intense our league is.”
In a streaky game, the Pirates (20-4) led 21-7, watched Butte County rally to tie it at 21, then immediately went on a 10-0 flurry. By the third quarter, they were making self-assured, adroit passes to set one another up for easy baskets.
“I just told them, we’ve just got to calm down,” Mader said. “We’ve got to stretch their defense. We went into a 1-3-1 offense, and I just feel like when we stretched them, they had a hard time covering us in the corners.”
Senior post Josie Remacle led the way this time, collecting 14 points and (according to Prairie’s count) 11 rebounds (the official stat sheet said six) in what Mader called “one of the greatest games of her life.” Kristin Wemhoff added 12 points, eight assists and four steals, Tara Schlader contributed 11 points and Ali Rehder provided spark from the bench for the second consecutive game.
Kiya McAfee paced Butte County with 11 points.
PRAIRIE (20-4)
Kristin Wemhoff 3 5-6 12, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Delanie Lockett 2 0-2 4, Ali Rehder 3 2-3 8, Josie Remacle 6 2-2 14, Tara Schlader 5 1-1 11, Laney Forsmann 3 0-0 7, Gracie Farr 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-13 56.
BUTTE COUNTY (22-1)
Alayna Babcock 0 0-0 0, Tavie Rogers 0 0-0 0, Brynlie King 0 0-0 0, Reese Jardine 4 2-2 11, Kiya McAffee 4 2-2 11, Syvannah Bird 3 0-4 7, Madi Kniffin 0 0-2 0, Anna Knight 0 0-2 0, McKenzie Gamett 2 3-4 5, Alyse Hansen 2 0-0 4, Emilee Hansen 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 6-16 37.
Prairie 15 14 16 11—56
Butte County 4 17 10 6—37
3-point goals — Wemhoff, Rehder, Forsmann, McAfee, Bird, Knight.
For more photos from Friday's games, go to https://lmtribune.com/gallery/idaho-girls-state-basketball-day-2/collection_3e7694a4-910b-11ec-9ecc-27666a265fca.html