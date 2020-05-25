> Throughout the remainder of what would have been this year’s NAIA World Series, KOZE-AM (950) will rebroadcast Lewis-Clark State championship games of years past. Today, the station will re-air the 1987 title game between LCSC and Emporia (Kan.) State. The games are set to air at 6 p.m. each night through Friday. Mike Tatko, Jay McCall, Denny Grubb and Brian Danner will have a pregame show before each broadcast.

