In the All-Whitepine League girls’ basketball team on Page 5B of the Feb. 21 edition, the name of Prairie’s India Peery was inadvertently left off the first-team list.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region