Take an early morning stroll around Lewis-Clark State’s campus today, and you might stumble upon a tranquil scene: the Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies, all sprawled out on the grass, eyes closed and sharing silence.
A pregame rest before their first-round game at the Avista NAIA World Series? No — an important ritual that helped propel the Grizzlies to their first national championship a year ago and a return trip in 2022.
“We meditate as a team every day – before every game and every practice,” third-year GGC coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. “You’ll find us hours before our game (Friday at 8:30 a.m. versus MidAmerica Nazarene) laying in the middle of L-C’s campus as a group for 20 minutes, meditating.
“It’s something I believe in, something we’ve done since I got here. I think our players will tell you that they won’t take batting practice without it; they won’t play without it.”
Mental fortitude is key during tourney time in the valley, and Sheetinger thinks GGC’s emphasis on psychological balance led to the team’s breakthrough in 2021 after back-to-back fourth-place finishes at the Series.
“I felt like the program was knocking on the door and the last rung on the ladder was to win that last game, and I thought (meditation) was something that could take us over the edge,” he said.
“To some coaches, we’re the ‘grass people.’ Then to some other coaches across the country, it’s like, ‘Wow, I watched this group finish fourth two years in a row, to blitzing through the tournament last year.’
“What changed? Our every day approach to mental training and helping our players be prepared, helping them to manage moments and emotions and expectations and adversity, and having something they can go back to that we invest in. It’s a staple of what we do. There’s not a practice or a game where we won’t meditate before.”
Last year, the fifth-seeded Grizzlies were unshakable throughout a five-game sweep of Series competition. They outscored opponents 52-30 and breezed past Central Methodist (Mo.) 8-4 in the title game.
This season, eighth-seeded GGC (45-14) isn’t as power-packed on offense. The Grizzlies topped the NAIA in five hitting stat categories in 2021, but lost a few sluggers to graduation. Their shared-production lineup, paced by All-American outfielder Livingston Morris, enters this Series with the fifth-best batting average (.331) among qualifiers. It should be noted GGC’s offensive output has seen an uptick in the past month and “I don’t feel like we have an easy out anywhere in the lineup right now,” Sheetinger added.
“It was probably one of the most prolific offenses in NAIA history (in 2021). This group is better on the mound,” he said. “Some of the same characters are back, but it’s also a host of new faces. There are new personalities, but it’s the same philosophy for us in terms of what we know and what will help us have success here.”
The Grizzlies’ pitching numbers are stellar. Their star-studded rotation is arguably the best in the NAIA, and the same can be said of their catcher, senior Austin Bates, the Continental Athletic Conference MVP who has started every game this year.
GGC dealt with injuries and stumbled somewhat in the middle portion of the season, Sheetinger said, but the team has “grown by leaps and bounds” since late March and will take Harris Field with a healthy roster, physically and mentally.
“There’s a comfort level to what we’re doing and a routine around it, and we haven’t missed a beat since we got here,” Sheetinger said.