EUGENE, Ore. — Paul Ryan’s Olympic dream came to an end — for now.
Ryan, the former Washington State standout, finished seventh in his heat of the 1,500 meter semifinal round at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field on Friday, failing to advance to Sunday’s final.
Ryan, who prepped at Logos Secondary School in Moscow, had a time of 3:44.60 in what turned out to be the slower of the two heats. He actually finished 0.78 of a second away from fifth place and a qualifying spot in the final.
The top five placers in the two heats and the next two fastest times will compete in the final at 4:40 p.m. Sunday.
Ryan hopes to remain devoted to track, so he could get another crack at the Olympics in 2024.
He placed eighth in the 1,500 at the NCAA outdoor championships at Eugene on June 11, but didn’t nab a berth for the Trials until meeting the qualifying standard at a last-chance meet two days later at the same site.
Washington State’s Sam Brixey of Boise, who was a late addition to the 110-meter hurdles field after a runner scratched, won an appeal after being nailed with a false-start disqualifation.
So he’ll compete in the semifinal round at 6 p.m. today. He was the only runner disqualified in a heat marred by four restarts.
Brixey, who was a WSU senior this past year, immediately lodged a protest and it was successful before the end of the day’s events. He said after the race he was not too upset because he knew he’d get through.
“I just had confidence right away,” he said. “After that, I was like, OK, I think we can get back in, because that didn’t really make a lot of sense.”
Atkin’s chances brighten
MANCHESTER, England — Former Lewis-Clark State runner Sam Atkin saw his Olympic prospects brighten when his English countryman, superstar Mo Farah, failed to post a qualifying mark at the British track and field trials.
Atkin remains one of only two British runners to have posted an Olympic qualifying time in the men’s 10,000-meter run.
So as long as he proves he’s healthy in the 5,000 trials, which takes place at 9:35 a.m. Pacific today, he seems a good bet to be chosen to represent England in the Tokyo Olympics, which begin July 23. As for the 5,000, he faces long odds of placing in the top three and getting an Olympic berth.
Atkin, an assistant coach at LCSC, incurred an Achilles injury early this year and has competed sparingly since posting his Olympic qualifying mark in December.
Farah, a four-time Olympic champion, needed to run 27 minutes, 28 seconds in an invitational 10,000 in Manchester. He was timed in 27:47.04 and therefore won’t get a chance to defend the Olympic title he claimed in 2012 and 2016.
“You go out there and give it all and that’s all you have,” Farah said. “It’s quite windy. I tried to push and push and I ran my lungs out.
“I’ve had a wonderful career. I’m very grateful. That’s all I had today. It’s a tough one. I’ve always said if I can’t compete with the best, I’m not going to be in a final. Tonight wasn’t good enough.”
It was the first time he had lost a 10,000 race in a decade, having decided to return to the track after focusing on the marathon since 2017.