University of Idaho tight ends coach Steve Oliver accepted a job coaching the same position at the University of San Diego, his alma mater, according to a tweet posted Tuesday.
Oliver, an offensive lineman with the Toreros from 2011-15, served as a Vandals offensive graduate assistant in 2016 and 2017, then was promoted to director of operations in 2018.
In spring 2018, he spent a short stint at Montana State-Northern as an assistant, but was hired back at UI for the 2019 season as tight ends coach.
Oliver was a major boon to UI’s recruiting efforts, especially in his home state of Arizona.
He will work under Dale Lindsey, his former college coach. San Diego, a Football Championship Subdivision program, has qualified for the FCS playoffs in four of the past five seasons.
A UI spokesman said Oliver’s replacement is to be announced.
Mississippi State AD disappointed in Leach
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is expected to participate in “listening sessions” with student and community groups and tour the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum after he tweeted an image of a noose last week.
Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen released a statement that said, “No matter the context, for many Americans the image of a noose is never appropriate and that’s particularly true in the South and in Mississippi. Mississippi State University was disappointed in the use of such an image in a tweet by Coach Mike Leach.”
Leach, who was hired away from Washington State in January, apologized on social media last week for posting a tweet that drew criticism from Bulldogs players and an assistant professor at the school before it was deleted. The image Leach tweeted depicted an elderly woman knitting, with the caption: “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf...”, but the picture showed her knitting a noose with the hangman’s knot already tied.
The AD said the plan is for Leach to participate in listening sessions to provide opportunities to expand his cultural awareness of Mississippi.
Boise assistant tested positive for COVID-19
BOISE — Boise State assistant football coach Zac Alley said he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but is now symptom free and feeling much better.
Alley, the Broncos’ outside linebackers coach and co-special teams coordinator, went to the hospital after having trouble breathing, and it eventually was confirmed he had coronavirus.
“I had no symptoms, no anything, and in about a 24-hour period I went from 0 to 100,” Alley told the Idaho Press in Nampa. “I just had some sharp pains in my chest and all that. It got to a point that night where I was pretty short of breath and couldn’t breathe, and thankfully my girlfriend was like, ‘We’re going to the ER.’ When we got there they were saying thank God you came in.”
ACADEMICS40 UI student-athletes earn honors
FARMINGTON, Utah — A total of 11 University of Idaho track and field athletes earned All-Academic honors for the fourth consecutive year as the Big Sky Conference released its winter teams.
In all, 40 athletes from women’s basketball, men’s basketball and men’s and women’s track were honored for their work in the classroom. To be eligible for recognition, a student-athlete must carry at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) and participate in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitions. Track and field student-athletes also can become eligible by competing at the conference championship.
The women’s indoor track team had the most selections with 17, as Karina Moreland, Krista Story, Emily Wesseling and Chloe West earned the honor for the fourth consecutive year.
The men’s indoor track team was next with 13 selections, including seven earning recognition for the fourth time. Josiah Anderson, Ben Doucette, Dean Ellenwood, Kaizer Gillispie, Grayson Ollar, Drew Schultz and Zachary Short all are four-time All-Academic honorees in the conference.
The women’s basketball team tied for the league lead with nine honorees, including five (Nina Carlson, Hailey Christopher, Isavelle Hadden, Allison Kirby and Natalie Klinker) that were honored for the third time. Scott Blakney was the lone men’s basketball player who was a Big Sky All-Academic winner.