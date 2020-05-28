Oklahoma City thwarts all-Idaho title game

This is the sixth of a seven-part series recapping classic games in NAIA World Series history.
A total of 28 teams in the 63-year history of the NAIA World Series have gone through the tournament without a loss, led by Lewis-Clark State, which has made it through unscathed seven times. The last team to go through the bracket and claim the title without a loss was Southeastern University in 2018.
In the current 10-team format, the tournament can be completed in six days of play if the champion sweeps the field, which has happened 11 of 33 times. When three teams are still alive on the sixth day, the 18th game of the tournament has created some exciting finishes, as teams fight to get to the final day of play and a shot at the national championship.
At Harris Field in 2002, the Albertson Coyotes (now College of Idaho) and Oklahoma City University met in a semifinal-round game. Both teams had one loss, as did Lewis-Clark State. The Coyotes were the last undefeated team before losing to LCSC the previous night. Oklahoma City also had lost earlier in the tournament. Since LCSC was the only remaining team without a bye, the Warriors moved to the championship game.
Oklahoma City’s lone loss came two days earlier against Albertson, when the Coyotes scored three 10th-inning runs for a 6-4 victory. The Coyotes started the rematch the same way they left off the previous meeting, taking a 7-0 against the Stars after just three innings. It appeared an all-Idaho championship game would happen for the second time in series history. In 1999, the Warriors defeated the Coyotes for the title in Jupiter, Fla.
But a leadoff double in the third for the Stars sparked a six-run, seven-hit inning. Oklahoma City thenscored single runs in the next two innings and led 8-7 before Alberston capitalized on an OCU error and tied the game at 8 in the sixth inning.
In front of 1,730 fans, mostly rooting for an all-spud title game, Stars shortstop Keith Bohanan provided what would be the final blow. His sixth-inning, two-run blast over the left-field fence gave Oklahoma City all it needed to earn a 10-8 victory. Stars reliever Howie Correa allowed just one unearned run and four hits in six innings, before giving way to Grant Hansen in the ninth. Hansen threw a perfect last inning for his ninth save of the season.
Oklahoma City met Lewis-Clark State the next night, and again came back from a 7-0, third-inning deficit. After tying the game at 7 in the fifth, the Stars were not able to keep up with the Warrior offense, falling 12-8, to finish as runners-up.
NAIA tidbit
When former Lewis-Clark State Warrior player Seth Brown made his major league debut last season, he became the 131st player to play in the NAIA World Series and MLB.
The first series participant to make it to the big leagues was Stover McIlwain. Three months after playing for Rollins College in the 1957 NAIA World Series, McIlwain, just 18 years old at the time, made a relief pitching appearance for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers. The most players to play in an NAIA World Series and make it to the majors are seven in the 1974 and 1999 series.
From the 1999 series, three players from LCSC and Dallas Baptist, and one from Bellevue made major league appearances. The Warriors’ John Foster debuted first in 2002 with the Atlanta Braves, followed by Dallas Baptist’s J.J. Trujillo with the San Diego Padres and Freddy Sanchez with the Boston Red Sox the same year. In 2003, the Warriors’ Jason Ellison debuted with the San Francisco Giants, followed by L-C’s Anthony Ferrari with the Montreal Expos. Dallas Baptist’s Lew Ford also debuted in 2003 with the Minnesota Twins. Randy Ruiz, who played for Bellevue, made his major league debut with the Twins in 2008.
One former NAIA World Series player has gone on to manage a major league team. Nick Leyva was an All-American shortstop for La Verne in the 1975 series, and managed the Philadelphia Phillies from 1989-91. Demonstrating his penchant for his future duties as a manager, Leyva was ejected from the 1975 semifinal game against Lewis for arguing a call at second base.
— Denny Grubb