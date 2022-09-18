Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani looks up after striking out Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh for the third out during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani winds up to throw to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches his RBI double against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
AP Alex Gallardo
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
AP Alex Gallardo
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani looks up after striking out Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh for the third out during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
AP Alex Gallardo
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout, right, beats the throw to Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh during the first inning Saturday.
AP Alex Gallardo
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
AP Alex Gallardo
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani winds up to throw to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
AP Alex Gallardo
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
AP Alex Gallardo
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven scoreless innings, drove in one run and scored another as the Los Angeles Angels beat Seattle 2-1 on Saturday, dropping the Mariners in the wild-card standings.
The Mariners entered the four-game series tied for the top spot in the American League wild-card chase but now are two games behind Toronto and a half game in back of Tampa Bay. Seattle holds the final wild-card spot, five games ahead of Baltimore.
The Angels’ second consecutive victory against the Mariners came on the back of their two-way MVP candidate as Ohtani reached base twice in three at-bats, drove in his 89th run and lowered his ERA to 2.43 in 148 innings.
“I don’t like to self-critique myself in any way,” Ohtani said through an interpreter as he is in the midst of an MVP chase with the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge. “One thing I could say is, overall, balance-wise, I’m having a better season this year than I had last year.”
One day after the teams combined to hit seven home runs, Ohtani and Mariners starter George Kirby did not allow a long ball. Seattle’s Taylor Trammell hit a home run in the eighth inning against Jaime Barria, his fourth.
Ohtani gave the Angels a 1-0 lead in the first inning, when he followed Mike Trout’s single with a double off the left-field wall. Trout scored when the rebound eluded Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker.
Ohtani helped make it 2-0 in the fourth inning when he worked a leadoff walk against Kirby, moved to third on a single and a wild pitch, then scored on a ground out by Matt Duffy.
On the mound, Ohtani (13-8) barely was threatened, allowing one Seattle runner to reach second base. He allowed three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts, his most in three starts this month. Ohtani now has 196 strikeouts on the season.
“I’ve said it before, he’s the most valuable player of our (team) right now,” said Angels interim manager Phil Nevin, who has a unique view on the MVP chase as a former Yankees coach. ”Until somebody can come in and do the things he does on both sides, I don’t see it going any other way. I love Aaron Judge like a son, but I’ll continue to say it: (Ohtani) can take over a baseball game like nobody can.”
After Barria allowed a run in the eighth for Los Angeles, Aaron Loup pitched the ninth for his first save.
Kirby (7-4) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings with one walk and eight strikeouts.
“I thought it was a good outing. I could execute a little better,” Kirby said. “I didn’t have too much feel for my slider tonight, but I commanded the fastball pretty well, for the most part, minus one walk. I just gotta go to the next one.”
Although they are already assured of a losing record this season, the Angels improved to 9-8 against the Mariners.
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 Ohtani p-dh 2 1 1 1
France 1b 4 0 0 0 Rengifo ss 3 0 0 0
Santana dh 4 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 1 1 0
Winker lf 4 0 0 0 Ward rf 3 0 1 0
Raleigh c 3 0 1 0 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0
Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 1
Haggerty rf 3 0 0 0 Moniak lf 3 0 0 0
Trammell cf 3 1 1 1 Stassi c 3 0 0 0
Toro 3b 3 0 1 0 Stefanic 2b 2 0 1 0
Soto pr-ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 27 2 4 2
Seattle 000 000 010 — 1
Los Angeles 100 100 00x — 2
DP—Seattle 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB—Seattle 4, Los Angeles 3. 2B—Toro (12), Ohtani (26). HR—Trammell (4).