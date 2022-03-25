SPOKANE — Rikki Harris didn’t seem interested in a brief history lesson on how long it’s been since Ohio State reached the Elite Eight in the women’s NCAA Tournament.
“I’m pretty sure we didn’t know that,” Harris quickly said of the almost 30-year drought, drawing chuckles. “We just want to win and play. At this point, we’re coming in as the underdogs in most of our games right now. Just playing hard and playing together, no chip on our shoulders.”
The sixth-seeded Buckeyes have a chance to end their 29-year drought today against No. 2 seed Texas in a Spokane Region semifinal.
The other game in the bracket features defending national champ and No. 1 seed Stanford facing No. 4 seed Maryland. It’s the first meeting between the powerhouse programs in the NCAAs since the Cardinal beat the Terrapins in the 2008 regional final in the same building.
If Ohio State (25-6) makes it to Sunday, it would be the Buckeyes’ second consecutive upset, after their win Monday against No. 3 seed LSU in Baton Rouge.
The last time Ohio State advanced past the round of 16 was 1993, reaching the national championship game before falling to Sheryl Swoopes and Texas Tech. Since then, they’ve made the Sweet 16 five times and fallen short of advancing every time, including a loss to Tennessee as a No. 2 seed in 2016.
“It would obviously be a huge milestone,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “We have a very passionate fan base who takes a lot of pride in our program. For them, I think it would be a huge deal. Certainly then for our players, what we’re trying to accomplish, who we’re trying to be as a program. That would be an obvious next step for us.”
Texas (28-6) arrives at this point riding a 13-game win streak; it hasn’t lost since a three-game streak in early February. The Longhorns hold the second-longest active win streak of any remaining team in the NCAA — behind only Stanford’s 22 straight.
The Longhorns reached the Elite Eight last year before falling to South Carolina. This group is younger, led by freshman guard Rori Harmon.
“Having the team that you have and the coach that you have, they just play so experienced,” Harmon said. “You kind of pick up from that. It’s been so exciting.”
Hello again
Since the 2008 regional final in Spokane, Maryland (23-8) and Stanford (30-3) have played only once. That was earlier this season in the Bahamas, where Stanford picked up an 86-67 win over the then-No. 2 Terrapins, who had just seven healthy players because of illness and injury.
The 2008 meeting was a seminal game for the Cardinal, who won 98-87 to end an 11-year drought between Final Four appearances. Candice Wiggins was the star that night, scoring 41 points and starting a run that has seen Stanford reach the Final Four eight times in the past 14 years.
“It was a phenomenal game. Maryland and (coach) Brenda (Frese) do just a great job,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “They have an outstanding team. They did then and they do now. It was a big, big win for our program.”
Coming to Spokane is not all bad memories for the Terrapins. The last time Maryland reached the Final Four in 2015, it came through the Spokane Regional.
“To beat Tennessee, their storied history and program to go to the Final Four was also an incredible memory that that I’ll never forget,” Frese said.
Ukraine funds on the rise
VanDerveer’s pledge to donate $10 for every 3-pointer made in the women’s NCAA tournament toward humanitarian efforts in Ukraine has become a regular topic at every tourney venue on the men’s and women’s side.
VanDerveer said she’s received great response, commenting that her dentist has agreed to chip in. WNBA star Brenna Stewart announced on social media Wednesday she would be matching up to $20,000.
“I put it out there as a challenge. I’m really trying to focus on our team and coaching, but I’m getting help from other people to give it traction and just say as a basketball community, can we do something,” VanDerveer said.