The last time the Golden Throne boys basketball game had a winner score more than 60 points, it was 2017 when Clarkston beat Lewiston 63-41.
On Friday, the Bengals and Bantams decided to put on an offensive showcase that saw the highest combined point total in since coaches Jayson Ulrich and Justin Jones first coached against each other in the series. And again, it was the Bantams on the right side of the ledger, taking a 76-62 decision at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College.
The first quarter had showings of a game that was going to go down to the wire, as Clarkston held a slim 14-13 edge.
Austin Steinwand scored seven points to begin the second, including back-to-back 3s, to help increase the Bantams’ lead to 28-18. He finished with 23 points.
“They found out what the game plan needed to be. We want to play fast and play physical,” Jones said. “They played a cohesive unit at both ends of the floor.”
Clarkston (9-5) had been without guard Mason Van Tine for almost three weeks, but he returned for Tuesday’s Class 2A Greater Spokane League game against East Valley.
He had 10 points coming off the bench in this one, including a second-chance layup with three minutes remaining to put the Bantams up 10.
“He’s a huge player for us because he’s a threat every time he touches the ball,” Jones said. “He makes plays out of nothing. He’s been a missing piece for us for a long time.”
Lewiston had to play most of the first half without star Jace McKarcher, who got in foul trouble in the first.
When McKarcher was on the court, he struggled. He finished with five points and was just 1-for-10 from the field.
“We normally we shoot a lot better than that, (and) we missed Jace,” said Ulrich, whose team shot 6-for-34 (17.6 percent) from distance. “He’s a warrior, though, and he played a really physical game tonight.”
McKarcher, who also is a huge asset on defense, was tasked with guarding Clarkston guard Xavier Santana.
With him off the floor, Santana was able to run wild. He finished the first half with 17 points and ended with a game-high 28.
“We did not want Santana to get to his left hand,” Ulrich said. “We let him get to it and he shot the ball extremely well and we didn’t.”
Chanse Eke stepped up during McKarcher’s absence, and made an impact in the second half. He scored 15 of his 22 points in the final 16 minutes.
He also came up big at the free-throw line, going 10-for-15.
“He’s so quick it’s hard to stay in front of him,” Ulrich said. “He did a good job at collapsing when he came to the basket.”
Spirit award
Lewiston won the Golden Throne spirit award, beating Clarkston 115-113.
The two schools combined to raise $4,600 apiece for the four charities: Suicide Prevention Group, the Jackson Baldwin Pay it Forward Foundation, the Sobotta family and the United Way.
The Bengals’ theme was “Monsters University,” and Clarkston’s theme was “Harry Potter.”
LEWISTON (12-4)
Chanse Eke 5 10-15 22, Jace McKarcher 1 2-8 5, Aiden Hottinger 1 2-2 4, Cruz Hepburn 2 0-1 4, Braydon Forsman 2 0-0 4, James White 2 0-0 4, Carson Way 6 0-1 15, Austin Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Michael Wren 0 2-2 2, Drew Hottinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 16-29 62.
CLARKSTON (9-5)
Xavier Santana 10 1-2 28, Tuff Tallbull 1 4-4 6, Landon Taylor 1 0-0 2, Cymon Boardman 0 0-0 0, Mason Van Tine 5 0-0 10, Robby Reagan 0 1-2 1, Dawson Blunt 1 1-3 4, Conrad Dudley 0 2-8 2, Austin Steinwand 5 10-14 23. Totals 23 19-33 76.
Lewiston 13 14 15 20—62
Clarkston 14 22 17 23—76
3-point goals — Way 3, Eke 2, McKarcher, Santana 7, Steinwand 3, Blunt.
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @TreebTalks.