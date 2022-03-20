SEATTLE — Things went from bad to worse for the Washington State baseball team in just 24 hours.
A day after being held to just four hits in a 3-2 loss, the Cougars managed to get just two hits Saturday in taking an 8-2 defeat against Washington in a Pac-12 Conference game at Husky Stadium.
Cam Clayton went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI for the Huskies (11-8, 3-2), who managed 13 hits. Coby Morales, Cole Miller and McKay Barney all finished 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Miller had a double. AJ Guerrero also had a home run.
Sophomore outfielder Natwe Swarts hit his second home run in three games for Washington State (9-9, 1-4), which managed just six runners in the game. Jacob McKeon had the other hit for the Cougars.
Calvin Kirchoff (1-1) picked up the win. He allowed two hits, two walks and two runs, both earned, in 6ž innings. He struck out three.
Sophomore left-hander Cole McMillan (1-1) took the loss. He allowed nine hits, two walks and seven runs, five earned, in 4ž innings. He struck out five.
Washington scored runs in each of the first six innings to take away any doubt.
In the first, Morales’ one-out single to left scored Barney. The Huskies made it 2-0 in the second when Johnny Tincher singled home Josh Urps with two outs.
Washington tallied three runs in the third. Clayton scored a pair on a one-out single up the middle. Three batters later, Barney singled home Clayton to make it 5-0.
Guerrero then homered to center in the fourth, Will Simpson drove in a run on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth and Miller’s two-out single in the sixth scored Clayton to put the Huskies ahead 8-0.
In the seventh, senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake walked with two outs, then Swarts followed with a homer to right.
The two teams conclude their three-game series at 12:05 p.m. today.
Washington St. 000 000 200—2 2 2
Washington 113 111 00x—8 13 0
McMillan, Kmetko (5), Lee (5), Sierra (8) and Cresswell; Kirchoff, Flesland (7), Raeth (8) and Tincher. W—Kirchoff. L—McMillan.