The Lewis-Clark State men's basketball team has had one of the most prolific offenses in all of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics so far this season. Sunday's nonconference game just re-affirmed that fact.
The 20th-ranked Warriors had five players score in double figures and they hit more than 60 percent of their shots in a 95-47 rout of the Portland Bible College Warriors at the Activity Center.
Junior guard Nathan Fromm led the way with 14 points. Freshman guard Sam Stockton added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. Freshman guards Oreon Courtney and Teagan Hoard, along with junior guard Grant Ellison, all chipped in 10 points apiece.
Trey Ingalls had 19 points to lead Portland Bible (0-7). Tommy Phan contributed 16 points and Rudy Massaad finished with 10.
No LCSC player played more than 22 minutes, and just two of the five starters played 20.
LCSC entered the game No. 2 in the nation in scoring offense with an average of 94.5 points per game, No. 3 in field-goal percentage at 53.6 percent, No. 3 in total rebounds at 46.8 and No. 5 in assists at 18.6.
None of those averages will take a dent after this one. LCSC finished 42-of-67 (62.7 percent) from the field, including 3-of-11 on 3s (27.3 percent), and 8-for-10 at the line (80 percent). It outrebounded Portland Bible 44-18, and had a 19-5 edge in assists.
Going deeper, LCSC held a 68-6 advantage in points in the paint, 14-0 on second-chance points, 63-0 in bench points and 30-3 in points off turnovers.
The game was somewhat similar to the previous time the teams met on Nov. 26 at the Corban Classic in Salem, Ore. LCSC won that one 84-23, hitting 53 perecent of its shots (35-for-66), holding a 49-23 rebounding edge, a 19-5 edge in assists, 52-4 in points in the paint, 33-5 in points off turnovers, 53-1 in bench points and 17-0 in second-chance points.
It was even similar to the point where Portland Bible held a early lead. It did the last time, and this time, it got out to an 8-2 lead just two minutes in. Portland Bible, however, held the advantage a bit longer this time, finally giving it up for good with 13:06 left in the first half from Fromm hit a 3.
That started a nine-point spurt, finished by a layup from Courtney, to give LCSC a 20-13 lead. The advantage was only two, at 21-19, with 10:18 to go on a Massaad 3, but LCSC started to pull away. It went on a 15-3 run in a 4:30 stretch that pushed the lead to 14, and a 9-2 spurt to end the half made it LCSC 49-29.
Portland Bible got no closer than 18 the rest of the way.
“Grateful to get the win and play some different lineups,” coach Austin Johnson said. “We’re excited about going on the road to two very tough league environments this week. We’ll need to be our best to give us a chance to be successful.”
LCSC next plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eastern Oregon.
PORTLAND BIBLE (0-7)
Ingalls 6-8 2-2 19, Phan 5-17 3-5 16, Massaad 3-9 2-2 10, Collopy 1-6 0-0 2, Reese 0-5 0-0 0, Pereira 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-47 7-9 47.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (10-1)
Stockton 5-5 1-1 11, Courtney 5-10 0-0 10, Baker 3-7 0-0 6, Sommerfield 2-3 0-0 5, Fromm 5-7 3-5 14, Hoard 5-7 0-0 10, Ellison 5-6 0-0 10, Sapwell 3-6 2-2 9, Warren 3-6 2-2 8, Abram 3-7 0-0 6, Meske 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 42-67 8-10 95.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 49-29. 3-point goals — Portland Bible 10-22 (Ingalls 5-7, Phan 3-10, Massaad 2-4, Pereira 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 3-11 (Sommerfield 1-1, Fromm 1-2, Sapwell 1-3, Baker 0-1, Ellison 0-1, Warren 0-1, Hoard 0-2). Rebounds — Portland Bible 16 (Massaad 5), Lewis-Clark State 44 (Sapwell, Abram 6). Assists — Portland Bible 5 (Collopy 2), Lewis-Clark State 19 (Stockton, Hoard 4). Total fouls — Portland Bible 9, Lewis-Clark State 12. A — 172.