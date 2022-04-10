La GRANDE, Ore. — Now this is more like the Lewis-Clark State baseball team everyone has come to expect.
The fourth-ranked Warriors put on an offensive display in the first game, then they scored nine runs in the late going in Game 2 as they swept a Cascade Conference doubleheader from Eastern Oregon, 18-3 and 13-4, on Saturday at Optimist Field.
“We were pretty consistent all day offensively,” coach Jake Taylor said. “We showed power to all fields and had solid at-bats throughout the lineup.”
Six different Warriors (38-3, 9-2) had two or more hits in the opener, and the team cracked four home runs. Senior outfielder Sam Linscott, who was celebrating his birthday, went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI. Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle was 2-for-2 with three walks, four runs scored, a homer and three RBI. Senior first baseman Luke White, a former Lewiston High School standout, went 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBI. Senior Zach Threlfall made his first start of the season in left field and went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI. Senior Justin Mazzone was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Freshman catcher Jack Sheward went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI.
Ethan Snodgrass went 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored and an RBI to lead the Mountaineers (9-30, 2-12), who have lost six consecutive games. Asotin grad Elliott Marks, who went 0-for-3 in a 7-0 Eastern Oregon loss in Friday’s series opener, went 0-for-3 in this one. Garrett Beckman, a former Lewiston standout, pinch-hit for Marks in the seventh and struck out.
Senior right-hander Eric Chavarria (6-1) allowed five hits, two walks and two runs, one earned, in the first five innings to get the win. He struck out four.
Nate Jennings (1-3) absorbed the loss. He allowed seven hits, four walks and 10 runs, seven earned, in two innings. He struck out three.
The Warriors scored in all but two innings in the opener, which ended after seven because of the mercy rule. They tallied two or more runs in four of those innings.
LCSC raced out to a 10-0 lead after an inning and a half. The Warriors tallied six in the first, sparked by Nagle’s 10th home run of the season, a three-run blast to right. Senior second baseman A.J. Davis, a former Clarkston standout, reached on an error that scored a run. Sheward then doubled home two later in the inning.
In the second, Threlfall led off with a homer. Four batters later, Mazzone doubled in a run. Davis followed wtih an RBI single and junior third baseman Pu’ukani De Sa drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Eastern Oregon got two of those back in the bottom of the second as Snodgrass and Easton Watterson hit back-to-back one-out RBI doubles.
Senior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston standout, forced in a run in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk to make it 11-2. In the fifth, Linscott swatted his sixth homer of the season, a two-run shot to center.
In the sixth, LCSC closed it out with five two-out runs. Threlfall doubled home a run. Two batters later, Linscott had an RBI single. Then White blasted his 14th home run of the year, a three-run shot to left-center.
The Mountaineers got one in the sixth on a Donovan Gonzalez single to right.
Mazzone then went 3-for-6 with a homer, two runs scored and four RBI in the second game. Senior Matt James was 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI. Davis went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Sophomore third baseman Coy Stout, a former Genesee standout, went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI. Linscott was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
Matt Garcia went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Eastern Oregon. Jamie Powell went 2-for-3 with a double, and Garret Kollar went 2-for-3. Marks hit a two-run homer in the seventh.
Junior right-hander Eli Shubert (2-0) allowed one hit but struck out six in the final two innings to get the win.
Davis Brown (2-7) was tagged with the loss. He allowed 12 hits, two walks and nine runs, all earned, in 6 innings. Brown struck out three.
The Warriors tallied three two-out runs in the third. Stout doubled home a run and after Way was hit by a pitch, Davis followed with a two-run double to right-center.
James produced a run in the third on a single to left-center that made it 4-0.
However, the Mountaineers scored twice in the fifth, as Hector Carreon scored Watterson on a ground out and Garcia tripled in another run.
LCSC got some breathing room with five in the seventh. With one out, Mazzone smacked his third homer of the season to right, a three-run shot. Two batters later, sophomore Charlie Updegrave doubled in a run, then Stout singled Updegrave home.
Marks homered for the third time this year with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but the Warriors closed it out with four in the eighth as Mazzone got aboard on a fielder’s choice and a throwing error, allowing Linscott to score. James then followed with his seventh home run of the season, a three-run shot to right-center.
The two teams will conclude the four-game series at 11 a.m. today at the same site.
GAME 1
LEWIS-CLARK ST. EASTERN OREGON
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss-2b 3 1 0 1 Elgin 2b 2 0 0 0
Threlfall lf 4 3 2 2 Horie 3b 4 0 1 0
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 Carreon rf 3 0 0 0
Nagle rf 2 4 2 3 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Canty rf 0 1 0 0 Garcia lf 1 0 0 0
Linscott cf 5 3 3 3 Kollar lf 3 0 1 0
White 1b 4 2 2 3 Marks dh 3 0 0 0
Mazzone dh 5 2 2 1 Beckman ph 1 0 0 0
Davis 2b-ss 4 2 1 2 Dyer ss 3 2 1 0
Sa 3b 3 0 0 1 Gonzalez 1b 3 0 1 1
Sheward c 4 0 2 2 Snodgrass c 2 1 2 1
Gonzales pr 0 0 0 0
Roberts ph 1 0 0 0
Watterson cf 3 0 1 1
Totals 34 18 14 18 Totals 30 3 7 3
Lewis-Clark State 640 125 0—18 14 2
Eastern Oregon 020 001 0—3 7 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (W, 6-1) 5 5 2 1 2 4
Ball 2 2 1 1 0 4
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Jennings (L, 1-3) 2 7 10 7 4 3
Valtierra 2 1 1 1 2 0
Edwards 2 6 7 7 2 0
Brown 1 0 0 0 0 0
GAME 2
LEWIS-CLARK ST. EASTERN OREGON
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 1 0 0 Elgin 2b 5 1 1 0
Davis 2b 5 0 3 2 Horie 3b 5 0 0 0
Nagle rf 5 1 1 0 Carreon rf 3 0 1 1
Linscott cf 3 3 2 0 Fergus ph 1 0 0 0
White 1b 5 1 1 0 Garcia c 4 0 3 1
Mazzone c 6 2 3 4 Gonzales pr 0 1 0 0
Canty pr 0 1 0 0 Duso ph 1 0 0 0
James lf 5 2 3 4 Marks dh 4 1 1 2
Phillips lf 1 0 0 0 Frederick ph 1 0 0 0
Updegrave dh 4 1 1 1 Powell 1b 3 0 2 0
Stout 3b 4 1 2 2 Gerding pr 0 0 0 0
Dyer ss 3 0 0 0
Kollar lf 3 0 2 0
Watterson cf 4 1 0 0
Totals 43 13 16 13 Totals 37 4 10 4
Lewis-Clark St. 031 000 540—13 1 1
Eastern Oregon 000 020 200—4 10 3
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Gregory 4 3 0 0 1 1
Hope 3 6 4 2 0 5
Shubert (W, 2-0) 2 1 0 0 0 6
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Brown (L, 2-7) 6.1 12 9 9 2 3
Bergonzin 2.2 4 4 3 3 3
Attendance — 202.