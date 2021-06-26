Davey Steele took his first head coaching job when he still was attending classes at the University of Idaho, and coaching has been a major aspect of his life since.
But he’s going to scale it back now, meaning he’s resigning as Lewiston High School baseball coach, he acknowledged Friday. He’ll continue to be an assistant for the football team.
Steele went 84-48 in six years at the baseball helm, leading the Bengals to the Idaho Class 5A state tournament four consecutive times before the 2020 season was shut down by the pandemic and the Bengals were eliminated at the district level this past season.
His objective in resigning, he said, is to focus on other responsibilities, including those as an LHS teacher and adviser in multiple fields.
“I love coaching — I love everything I do at LHS,” he said. “The kids I get to work with, I enjoy all of it. So it was definitely hard to give one of them up.”
Also resigning is his varsity assistant, Brent Jacobs.
Steele, 35, originally from Kendrick, became head baseball and football coach at that town’s high school while he still was a UI student, and he also headed the Moscow Blue Devils in American Legion baseball for two years.
He’s been teaching and coaching football at Lewiston for a decade, and he also spent two years on the boys’ basketball staff.
“He spent a lot of hours at the ballfield with our kids and was greatly appreciated,” LHS athletic director Corey Williams said. “He lived, breathed and ate baseball. It’s just one of those things.”
As for replacing Steele, Williams said, “We’ll be patient and make sure that we have enough time to get quality applicants. Hopefully, with Lewiston being a baseball town, we’ll get those quality applicants, and pick somebody to take up where Davey left off.”
Steele said his teaching load shifted when an LHS staff member took a leave of absence shortly before the 2020-21 school year began. So now he teaches computer graphics and video production while advising the yearbook team, the Business Professionals of America club and student-body leaders.
He and his wife also have two young children.
“As you add more and more to the plate, time has to be subtracted somewhere,” Steele said.
“For teachers who also coach, it’s something we do because we’re passionate about the sport and we’re passionate about the kids and trying to make them better people,” he said. “In a lot of sports, it ends up taking a lot of time, and you’re trying to find time to do your real job (teaching). Not enough hours in a day.”
But he’s not ruling out another head coaching job in the future.
Donn Walden contributed to this report.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.
Steele’s record
n 2016: 24-6
n 2017: 19-8
n 2018: 14-14
n 2019: 13-9
n 2020: 1-0
n 2021: 13-11
n Record at LHS: 84-48