INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It was an ending fit for a Hollywood movie for a Fresno State group that overcame all odds to become the first Football Bowl Subdivision team in history to finish with 10 wins after starting the season 1-4.
Unfortunately for Washington State, it played the part of the bumbling foe standing in the Bulldogs’ way.
The Cougars (7-6) couldn’t overcome losses at key coaching and player spots nor could they stop an FSU team that might be the hottest in the FBS in a 29-6 loss to the Bulldogs (10-4) on Saturday in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
Despite the deflating loss to end the season, WSU coach Jake Dickert was optimistic about the future.
“It isn’t about one outcome, that’s the biggest thing,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “I told the team after the game, I’m really proud of them. I’m really proud of, most importantly, those 13 seniors that you never know if you’re going to put the pads back on.
“We took over a program this year that we had to establish a foundation and I’m proud of the foundation that they started because it’s something you can build on and you can build a championship team around.”
Here’s how the bowl game went down:
WSU’s weaknesses exploited
In some ways, the game played out the way one might expect given the circumstances.
The Cougars were missing their offensive coordinator and two starting receivers because of departures and thus struggled to move the ball on offense.
The result was WSU’s lowest yardage output (182 total yards) and point total of the season at the worst possible time.
WSU also was without its defensive coordinator and three starting linebackers because of departures and senior Daiyan Henley opting out of the game.
The result was allowing 501 yards, including 221 on the ground, to the Mountain West Conference champs.
But Dickert said WSU’s shorthandedness was no excuse.
“My mind doesn’t even slip there,” said Dickert, who also was the defensive coordinator for the game. “I thought I chased (the) pass a little bit too much (in) calling some (defensive) plays there early, and we got gassed with the run game. I think those plays were on me, not the defense. I thought the execution level was there.”
WSU quarterback Cam Ward, who passed for a season-low 137 yards and was sacked six times, had a similar take.
“What it came down to was us not executing,” Ward said. “It wasn’t even the playcalling, it was us as players. We control everything on the field, so we didn’t do our part.”
Mims runs rampant
FSU running back Jordan Mims has a knack for showing out in bowl games.
The senior ran all over the Cougars to the tune of 209 yards and two touchdowns, and added a back-breaking third-down catch.
After back-to-back sacks by WSU edges Brennan Jackson and Quinn Roff set up a third-and-20 for the Bulldogs in the first quarter, FSU quarterback Jake Haener hit Mims on a screen and he scampered 23 yards for a first down.
Mims’ production was enough to earn him offensive MVP honors for the second consecutive year, after he received the same award in his team’s 2021 New Mexico Bowl win against UTEP.
“I thought he made us miss more than we anticipated him doing, so I thought his lateral quickness was good,” Dickert said. “I think he’s an elite tailback that broke some tackles today and I thought he played extremely hard.”
Quick hits
Haener went 24-of-36 for 280 yards and two touchdowns for FSU but was sacked four times — twice by Roff, once by Jackson and once by defensive tackle Nusi Mulani. … FSU led just 7-0 after the first quarter but outgained the Cougars 166-19 — an omen of what was to come. … Robert Ferrel was the lone bright spot for a sputtering WSU offense, finishing with 10 catches for 65 yards. … Seventh-year receiver Renard Bell played in his 51st career game. He caught one pass for minus-5 yards but finished a storied career with 175 catches and 18 career touchdown catches, tied for 10th-most in WSU history.
Washington St. 0 0 6 0 — 6Fresno St. 7 9 6 7 — 29
First Quarter
FRES: Pope 22 pass from Haener (Montano kick), 11:54.
Second Quarter
FRES: Mims 3 run (Meono kick), 12:52.
FRES: Safety, 11:14.
Third Quarter
WSU: N.Watson 1 run (pass failed), 3:40.
FRES: Remigio 11 pass from Haener (kick failed), :36.
Fourth Quarter
FRES: Mims 2 run (Montano kick), 8:29.
A: 32,405.
WSU FRES
First downs 13 27
Total Net Yards 182 501
Rushes-yards 28-45 32-221
Passing 137 280
Punt Returns 1-13 0-0
Kickoff Returns 4-65 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-32-1 24-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-33 4-31
Punts 5-48.2 4-38.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-52 6-29
Time of Possession 27:20 32:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington St., Watson 14-33, Paine 2-16, Jenkins 1-0, C.Ward 11-(minus 4). Fresno St., Mims 18-209, Sherrod 8-24, Haener 6-(minus 12).
PASSING: Washington St., C.Ward 22-32-1-137. Fresno St., Haener 24-36-0-280.
RECEIVING: Washington St., Ferrel 10-65, Victor 5-29, Smithson 3-18, Riviere 1-21, Watson 1-5, Nunnally 1-4, Bell 1-(minus 5). Fresno St., Remigio 5-84, Pope 4-62, Moreno-Cropper 4-42, Pauwels 4-22, Brooks 3-40, Mims 2-27, Sherrod 1-3, Dalena 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Fresno St., Montano 36.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.
Fresno State 29, WSU 6
Stars of the game
Fresno State running back JORDAN MIMS racked up 209 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a 2-yard score in the fourth quarter that all but iced the game. The senior earned offensive MVP honors for the Bulldogs for the second consecutive year after earning the same award in the 2021 New Mexico Bowl against UTEP. Defensive MVP went to Bulldogs defensive end DEVO BRIDGES, who tallied two of his team’s six sacks and eight total tackles. For WSU, senior receiver ROBERT FERREL had a season-high 10 catches for 65 yards.
Key plays
After WSU had its best drive of the game in the third quarter to get on the scoreboard, Fresno State immediately struck back with another scoring drive of its own. Mims rumbled for big runs of 22 and 29 yards to set up an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Haener to Nikko Remigio on an out route. That score made it 22-6 Bulldogs and sucked away any momentum the Cougars had mustered.
Up next
Washington State will kick off the 2023 season against Colorado State on Sept. 2 at Gesa Field.