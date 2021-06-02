Oakland rallies against Seattle bullpen

SEATTLE — Matt Olson hit his 14th homer of the season in the second inning and added a key two-run single as part of Oakland’s big seventh inning, to help the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 12-6 on Tuesday night.
Olson’s opposite-field homer in the second inning off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales gave the A’s an early advantage. His hit in the seventh was part of a six-run inning as Oakland rallied from a 4-1 deficit.
Tony Kemp matched his career-high with five RBIs including a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and manager Bob Melvin picked up his 799th career win with the A’s, the most of any manager since the team moved to Oakland.
“It’s just another game. It just means I’ve been around for a while and I’m lucky to be around for a while,” Melvin said.
Most of Oakland’s rally in the seventh came with two outs. Oakland sent 10 batters to the plate and Seattle needed three relivers to finally escape the inning. Mark Canha’s two-out infield single off Paul Sewald (2-1) scored Elvis Andrus to tie the game at 4-4. After walks to Chad Pinder and Jed Lowrie loaded the bases, Olson greeted Daniel Zamora with a single to shallow right field.
Sean Murphy capped the rally with a two-run double down the left-field line. Kemp added his second homer of the season to go along with an RBI double earlier in the game, a sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single in the ninth.
“When I get the opportunity to drive in some runs I just try to put some good at-bats together and it all came together tonight,” Kemp said.
Seattle’s bullpen that has been a strength most of the season imploded giving up 11 hits, 11 runs and five walks, and had to turn to infielder Jack Mayfield to get the final out of the ninth on Canha’s slow grounder. The Mariners are without two key bullpen arms in Drew Steckenrider and Kendall Graveman, both on the COVID-19 injured list.
The loss snapped Seattle’s five-game win streak.
“We were thin in the bullpen tonight. We knew that going into it, but I thought we had enough to get through. We just couldn’t get that final out there in the seventh,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.
Jesús Luzardo (2-3) was terrific in relief for Oakland, throwing three innings allowing just two hits and striking out six.
Seattle jumped out to a 4-1 lead on three consecutive run scoring doubles from Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ty France in the third inning. Taylor Trammell added a long solo homer in the fourth, all coming off Oakland starter Chris Bassitt.
Trammell’s fifth homer came after he was recalled from the minors earlier in the day when Kyle Lewis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Bassitt lasted just four innings in his shortest outing of the season. It was a disappointing follow up to his last start when he tossed a two-hit shutout against the Angels. Bassitt allowed six hits and struck out six.
Tom Murphy hit a two-run homer in the eighth for Seattle.
Gonzales returned after more than a month on the injured list due to a forearm strain. The lefty was going to be limited to just three innings, but was efficient early and was able to complete four throwing 50 pitches.
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Canha cf 6 1 2 1 Crawford ss 5 1 2 0
Pinder lf 4 1 0 0 Haniger dh 5 1 2 1
Lowrie dh 3 2 1 0 Seager 3b 5 1 2 1
Olson 1b 4 2 2 3 France 1b 5 0 3 1
S.Murphy c 4 1 1 2 Fraley rf 4 1 0 0
Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0
Piscotty rf 5 2 3 1 Trammell lf 3 1 1 1
Andrus ss 3 2 1 0 T.Murphy c 3 1 1 2
Kemp 2b 4 1 3 5 Walton 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 38 12 13 12 Totals 38 6 11 6
Oakland 010 010 622 — 12
Seattle 003 100 020 — 6
DP—Oakland 0, Seattle 1. LOB—Oakland 7, Seattle 8. 2B—Canha (8), Kemp (4), Andrus (7), S.Murphy (11), Piscotty (6), Haniger 2 (15), Seager (13), France (12). HR—Olson (14), Kemp (2), Trammell (5), T.Murphy (6). SB—Crawford (2), Walton (1). SF—Kemp (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt 4 6 4 4 1 6
Luzardo W,2-3 3 2 0 0 1 6
Diekman 1 1 2 2 1 1
Romo 1 2 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Gonzales 4 2 1 1 1 6
Santiago 22/3 3 3 3 1 2
Sewald L,2-1 BS,0-1 0 1 3 3 2 0
Zamora 11/3 4 3 3 0 1
Vest 2/3 3 2 2 2 0
Mayfield 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Vest (Olson).
Umpires—Home, Ben May; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T—3:33. A—9,160 (47,929).