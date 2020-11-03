Third in a series of position previews for Washington State football.
Of all the comments Nick Rolovich has made during his Zoom chats with the media the past few weeks, the one that possibly augurs the best for his Washington State football team came in response to the question, “What would you say is the strength of this team?”
The offensive line, he replied.
“I think they know that, and I think they’re deserving of that responsibility.”
As longtime Wazzu fans know, a lousy O-line can negate whatever assets a team may have at other positions. So if they’re looking for omens, Rolo’s remark is a good place to start.
After four weeks of closed practices, the Cougars open a pandemic-delayed season Saturday (7:30 p.m., FS1) in a Pac-12 game at Oregon State.
Cougar players, too, expressed their esteem for their offensive trenchmen by voting two of them among the team’s four captains. That would be the two tackles, senior Liam Ryan (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) on the left side and junior Abe Lucas (6-7, 328) on the right, both of whom have started all 26 of WSU’s games the past two years.
Scarcely less experienced is senior right guard Josh Watson (6-4, 285), who has started 25 times.
The other No. 1 spots became open with the graduation last year of left guard Robert Valencia and center Fred Mauigoa. And the Cougars have remained strikingly healthy at O-line in recent years, meaning their backups got limited playing time.
But coaches and teammates speak with confidence about the two likely replacements, sophomore guard Jarrett Kingston (6-5, 296) and junior center Brian Greene (6-3, 300), both of whom saw spot duty last season.
Others who may see action include second-year freshmen Ma’ake Fifita (6-5, 305) and Konner Gomness (6-4, 299) and sophomore Cade Beresford (6-7, 300).
Naturally, the group is farther along in pass-protection than in run-blocking, since it’s spent recent years operating in the Air Raid offense of Rolovich’s predecessor, Mike Leach.
But position coach Mark Weber last week seemed pleased with the linemen’s progress picking up Rolo’s run-and-shoot, in which the Cougars are likely to run about 40 percent of the time.
The savviness of the line is no doubt reassuring to Jayden de Laura, the true freshman who’ll start at quarterback Saturday. On top of that, de Laura probably landed the job largely because of an edge in mobility over Camm Cooper and Gunner Cruz (neither of whom is a slouch in that department). Quarterback improvs and designed keepers are a part of Rolo’s offense, and the men up front seem OK with that.
“You don’t want slow quarterbacks if they get into space,” said Lucas, who was ranked the best pass-blocking tackle in the country last year by Pro Football Focus. “If an opportunity comes for them to run, run. Just don’t get injured.
“I’m going to block for anybody,” he said. “If we get the slowest quarterback in the nation or the fattest quarterback in the nation, I have to block for him. I have to shut up and do my job. But if I have my choice, yes, I would prefer an athletic quarterback who can move in space a little bit.”
Rolovich doubtless likes that adaptability. He seems to like a lot about this bunch.
“I think we’re going to lean on that offensive-line unit, to not only play well between the lines, but I also think guidance in the locker room and just in general the team’s mind set,” the coach said. “I think they’re conditioned to do that, I think they’re willing do do that. I think they’re excited to have an impression on the personality of this football team.”
