Now, what to make of Seahawks’ 53-man roster

Barring an injury, Drew Lock will be the backup quarterback for the Seahawks when they open the regular season Sept. 12 at home against Denver.

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — Tuesday was cutdown day in the NFL with teams having to pare their rosters down to the regular season limit of 53.

Any NFL roster will change many times throughout the season, and this is best-viewed as an initial roster that could change as soon as tomorrow.

Tags

Recommended for you