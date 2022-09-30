Now trending: breaking curses

Idaho coach Jason Eck acknowledges the student section as the team runs out of the tunnel after halftime of a Sept. 17 nonconference game against Drake. The Vandals are looking to extend some streaks with a win Saturday against Northern Colorado.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

The Idaho football team has been breaking curses suffered by teams of yesteryear just four games into the season.

The Vandals will host Big Sky foe Northern Colorado at 6 p.m. Saturday on homecoming with an opportunity to end more droughts as well as continue some positive streaks.

