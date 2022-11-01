Well, it was fun while it lasted wasn’t it Vandal fans?
No. 2 Sacramento State snapped Idaho’s five-game win streak with a 31-28 victory at Hornet Stadium on Saturday.
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 9:14 am
As I’ve established multiple times throughout the season, I don’t believe in moral victories, and neither does coach Jason Eck and his staff.
However, under head coach Troy Taylor, Sacramento State is 20-1 in its last 21 conference games and has won the Big Sky two times in the last three years. So if there was going to be a team to down Idaho during its hot streak, it was going to be the Hornets.
Sacramento State is a model of what Eck and the Vandals hope to become in the future. They’re heading in that direction at a much more rapid pace than even Eck expected.
When he took the job on Dec. 18, 2021, he wanted to try and build a playoff contender in about three years. Fast forward to today, and the possibility of the Vandals reaching the postseason in Eck’s first year is very real.
Of course, Idaho still has to take care of business in its last three games against Eastern Washington, UC Davis, and Idaho State. But a 3-0 finish would almost certainly send them to the playoffs.
Eck credits the players for the turnaround. They’re buying into what he and his staff are doing and they have been since day one. But if you ask any player on the roster, they’ll thank the staff.
An example of the passionate player and coach connection was when sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten had a big catch in the first quarter Saturday. Hatten reeled the ball in and tight-roped the sideline making the call difficult for the official to decipher.
For Eck, the call was clear as day. He ran from the opposite side of the sideline to inform the side judge exactly what he thought happened. He was signaling that it was a catch, and what’d you know, after review, the ruling on the field was indeed a catch.
Seeing the way Eck conducts himself on the sidelines is night and day from UI’s previous coach, Paul Petrino. He’s amping up the crowd at home games and really takes time to address each player after a big play or mistake. He’s also always the first one out of the tunnel when the team runs out onto the field on Saturdays.
“This is a team that wants to play for each other,” Eck said during his press conference on Monday. “That’s what’s good about this team is that they want to keep winning in order to keep playing on the field together.”
The players’ chemistry on the field and the belief in the staff have turned the team around. Seeing players like Gevani McCoy, Roshaun Johnson, and Logan Floyd develop into completely different players in the span of one season has been a sight to see. Especially considering players like Floyd and senior Connor Whitney were considering hanging up their cleats before the season started.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks
