Haden Keener knew he was a strong swimmer, but he faced a hard reality two years ago when he decided to turn his longtime hobby into a competitive venture.
“I definitely underestimated the swim team,” the Lewiston High School senior said.
Now one of the best short-distance swimmers — or sprinters — in Class 5A, Keener can laugh at his own inexperience when reflecting on his first practice under coach Derek Ax.
He recalls showing up sporting beach shorts and bulky goggles, as everyone else rocked the traditional “jammer” tights, caps and sleek Speedo eyewear.
He’d admit, back then, he might have represented the general misunderstanding of what takes place at a swim team practice.
So he’d try to make up for it by going all out, impressing his new teammates by swimming as fast as he could, and on a stomach full of SunnyD.
“I threw up. I didn’t pace myself,” he said. “That was a humbling day. I realized I’m pretty strong in my grandparents’ pool, but competitively, it’s a different story.
“I realized how difficult it really is. It’s exhausting. It’s the only sport where your coach can yell at you for breathing. It’s well-known that it’s one of the best exercises there is.”
Now, Keener is a Bengal captain, who thrives in 50- and 100-yard freestyle events and will lead LHS into its district/state tournament at Coeur d’Alene’s Kroc Center on Saturday — the event will determine medalists for both.
Keener, who had his tournament cut short when he dislocated his shoulder on a flip turn last year (he still finished the race), hangs around 23 seconds in the 50, and in the low-50s for the 100. Those times probably are good enough to vie for one of Idaho’s top-three spots.
He had been testing himself endlessly for most of his life in his relatives’ pool across the street, and getting instruction locally since second grade. Once Keener got the technique, rhythm — and apparel — nailed down not long after his first practice, he already was carving his path to State, for which he qualified in his first year. He was Lewiston’s first State participant.
“I ended up performing well at my first meet, without goggles, and every meet I seemed to drop PRs. ... I thought, since I’m good at this, it was my niche,” said Keener, who plans to one day carry over much of what he’s learned into a career as a Navy SEAL.
“It’s amazing what he’s doing in the state with such limited experience. He’s self-motivated. He does his own training in the offseason,” Ax said.
Ten other Bengals — down from 24 last year — join Keener as pioneers in the unsung program that has found a convincing bit of success since its inception in 2017.
“It’s a weird sport, because it’s new and really, the recognition of swimmers comes in club, not the high school level as much, especially in the valley,” said Ax, a Lewistonian and teacher at Tammany High School who’s the program’s only coach in its history.
Other Bengals boasting advanced times, and in the running for state medals, include sophomores Luke Mastroberardino and Grace Qualman.
“They’re the fastest in the group,” Ax said. Keener, Qualman and Mastroberardino have combined for a dozen event wins this year. “They train in the same lane together, have the same send-off time and regimen.”
Mastroberardino also is mostly a sprinter, and typically comes in with similar times to Keener. He’s in range of breaking the 23-second mark in the 50 free.
“We’re neck-and-neck, always pushing each other,” said Mastroberardino, who took up the sport in third grade. His father, Tony, had prompted him to try it after his mother, Kathleen, developed cancer. She has since recovered health.
“My dad wanted to put me in a sport to get my mind off it. ... I’d tried a bunch of different sports, and swimming ended up being really fun for me.”
Qualman shines in the 50 free and 100-yard backstroke, and has logged a personal-best time of 57.9 seconds in the 100 free.
“Sprints are my go-to, but my club coach has me do all of them ... so I swim 12 to 14 races a weekend,” said Qualman, a fourth-year Lewis-Clark Neptune and lifelong swimmer.
“I went through a lot of lessons, pretty much got the basics of all the strokes, and I was naturally pretty good at it. It seems like a lot (of hours spent training), but I love it. I could do it for a long time.”
The two underclassmen are involved in competitive swimming outside of LHS — Chris Engledow’s Neptunes club has provided them with year-round opportunities.
“They tend to switch between the club and high school teams for training,” Ax said. “Sometimes, they’ll go straight to the other practice.”
Sophomore Ellie Hoover, after an offseason with the Neptunes, is “putting up good times in freestyle and breaststroke as well,” Ax said. She’s part of two much-improved relays.
“I think we’re way better than last year,” said Qualman, the 200 free relay anchor.
Lewiston’s practice facility at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center was closed this summer because of COVID-19 restrictions. Ax figures that led some Bengals to opt out of the season.
With low numbers in this often-overlooked sport, Ax has had to handle almost all of the logistics, getting a major assist by the support and volunteering of parents.
Still, LHS has competitors primed for State success.
“We’re by far the smallest 5A team, so in terms of that, I’m very proud of them,” said Ax. On the bright side, he now can provide more pointed direction.
“We had to stagger days for the last three years, so the added training has really helped.”
Ax, who’s been teaching the sport since age 18, splits practices up by talent levels, utilizing coaching tools he absorbed as an assistant with the Bellevue (Wash.) Masters Club. In sessions spanning an hour-and-a-half, his team swims about 2 miles.
“It’s probably the hardest sport I’ve done. It’s a lot of technique, you’re always learning,” Mastroberardino said.
“At the beginning of the season, they struggle to get the 2 miles in,” added Ax, likening the sport to a sort of strenuous dancing. “It’s a full-body workout, and it’s unlike anything you’d do normally. You need incredibly good form, and with it, the strength to push yourself at a faster velocity.”
Then, as a nod to his star senior sprinter and the general misunderstanding of the sport’s difficulty, Ax said, “You’ll be throwing up by the end of those first few days. They always do.”
