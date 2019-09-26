Representatives from 19 area high schools have been nominated for honors in the Warrior Athletic Association High School Awards, which will be presented by Lewis-Clark State College in a banquet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the LCSC Activity Center.
The categories are best male athlete, best female athlete, team of the year, coach of the year and meritorious service, all for the 2018-19 school year.
Doors will open between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 apiece and can be purchased online at lcwarriors.com/hsa or by calling (208) 792-2471. Each individual nominee will receive one complimentary ticket and each nominated team receives two complimentary tickets. Team discounts also are available.
NOMINEES
Male Athlete of the Year
Thomas Martin (Asotin); Theo Baiye (Clarkston): Bubba Summers (Clearwater Valley): Reece Chadwick (Colton); Eli Frazier (Deary); Chase Adkison (Grangeville); Alex Crea (Highland); Peyton Whipple (Kamiah); Cooper Hewitt (Kendrick); Kendall Leighton (Lapwai); Tyson Wallace (Lewiston); Bennett Schlect (Logos); Landon Wahl (Nezperce); Jace Gwinn (Pomeroy); Kenon Brown (Potlatch); Spencer Schumacher (Prairie); Carson Sellers (Timberline); Zachary Stoner (Troy).
Female Athlete of the Year
Adrienne Washington (Asotin); Evan Millan (Clarkston); Kadance Schilling (Clearwater Valley); Jordyn Moehrle (Colton); Matteya Proctor (Deary); Paige Lindsley (Grangeville); Abigail Davis (Highland); Kati Wilkins (Kamiah); Mya Brown (Kendrick); Kendyll Kinzer (Lewiston); Bea Whitling (Logos); Sydney Boyer (Nezperce); Nikki Halbert (Pomeroy); Shy Lynas (Potlatch); Jordyn HIggins (Prairie); Chasta Jared (Timberline); Ashley Webler (Troy).
Team of the Year
Asotin baseball; Clarkston girls’ basketball; Clearwater Valley football; Colton girls’ basketball; Deary football; Genesee girls’ basketball; Grangeville baseball; Kamiah boys’ track and field; Kendrick softball; Lewiston baseball; Nezperce girls’ basketball; Pomeroy girls’ track and field; Potlatch baseball; Prairie boys basketball; Timberline football; Troy volleyball.
Coach of the Year
Jim Holman (Asotin); Debbie Sobotta (Clarkston); Roger Whalen (Clearwater Valley); Clark Vining (Colton); Ryan Kirk (Deary); Greg Hardie (Genesee); Lee Nadiger (Grangeville); Monty Moddrell (Highland); Jim Engledow (Kamiah); Morgan LeBlanc (Kendrick); Dave Snodgrass (Nezperce); Adam VanVogt (Pomeroy); Ryan Ball (Potlatch); Kevin Chaffee (Prairie); Bill Sellers (Timberline); Tera Stoner (Troy).
Rick Hill Meritorious Award
Tom Tower (Asotin); Mark and Angie Jackson (Clarkston); Lora and Alan Reuben (Clearwater Valley); Olav Stanton (Deary); Bill Krick (Genesee); Debbie Hays (Grangeville): Peggy Paul (Highland); Kellie and Jesse Hunt (Kamiah); Matt Anderson (Kendrick); Larry Braun (Nezperce); Pomeroy Spinners (Pomeroy); Bridget Bailey (Potlatch); Ed Holthaus (Prairie); Pat Christopherson (Timberline); Bill Howard (Troy).