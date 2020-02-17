Brendan Nelson (Nezperce boys’ basketball): Finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds as the host Indians beat St. John Bosco 59-46 on Monday.
Erin Morgan (Kendrick girls’ basketball): Had 13 points as the Tigers won the Class 1A Division II district title Tuesday with a 45-37 victory against Nezperce at Lapwai.
Justice Brown (Colfax girls’ basketball): Finished with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and 3-for-4 from 3-point range as the Bulldogs upset top-seeded St. George’s 52-48 in a Washington Class 2B district tournament game Thursday at West Valley.
Ashlyn Wallace (Clarkston girls’ basketball): Had 27 points as the Bantams kept their season alive Friday with a 61-43 win against Cheney in a Washington Class 2A district tournament game at University High School in Spokane, then had 34 points on 11-of-16 from the field as Clarkston beat East Valley 71-48 on Saturday to advance to Tuesday’s district final.
Emily Diaz (Salmon River girls’ basketball): Finished with 24 points, including 10-for-11 at the free-throw line, as the Savages beat Nezperce 49-37 in an Idaho Class 1A-Division II state play-in game Saturday at Grangeville.