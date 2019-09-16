Matteya Proctor (Deary volleyball): Had 21 assists and five kills in a 25-17, 25-17, 25-15 home victory Tuesday against Nezperce.
Ellie Cope (Kendrick volleyball): Was 18-for-18 serving and had 10 kills as Tigers beat Grangeville 25-19, 25-13, 25-19 in a home match Tuesday.
Ally Greke (Moscow girls soccer): Had a hat trick as the visiting Bears shut out Lakeland 5-0 on Thursday.
Owen Anderson (Prairie football): Had two touchdown receptions, a rushing touchdown, a fumble recovery and accounted for 151 yards as the visiting Pirates beat Troy 78-24 on Friday.
Caden Byrer (Lewiston boys cross country): Registered his third win in as many meets this season, finishing in 16:14.67 to take the individual title at the Seapoint Invitational at Clarkston.
To vote for Prep Athlete of the Week, go to www.lmtribune.com/sports/. The poll will remain open until Wednesday afternoon.