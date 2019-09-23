Josie Schultheis (Colton volleyball): Had 15 kills and four aces to lead the host Wildcatss to a 25-16, 25-12, 20-25, 25-12 wn in a Southeast 1B League match Monday, then had 18 kills, 29 digs and four aces in a 24-26, 25-15, 25-20, 25-23 win Thursday against host St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, then came up with 34 kills as the team won five of six matches (splitting the other) Saturday at the Spikefest tournament in Rosalia, Wash.
Ethan Shepherd (Salmon River football): He went 9-of-9 passing for 187 yards with four touchdowns, and ran 16 times for 129 yards and three more scores as the Savages beat Tri-Valley 68-20 in a Long Pin Conference game Friday.
Hally Wells (Lewiston volleyball): Had 12 kills and 18 digs in return from injury Thursday as she helped the host Bengals beat Post Falls 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19 in 5A Inland Empire League play, then had 10 kills in a 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 victory Saturday against Sandpoint.
Claire Hambly (Highland volleyball): Had 15 digs as the Huskies beat host Logos 20-25, 25-19, 27-25, 22-25, 15-12 in Whitepine League Division II action Thursday. It was the first time Highland beat Logos in six years.
Angela Lassen (Moscow girls soccer): Had two goals and two assists as the host Bears beat Lewiston 9-0 on Thursday.
To vote for Prep Athlete of the Week, go to www.lmtribune.com/sports/. The poll will remain open until Wednesday afternoon.