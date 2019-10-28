Morgan Blazzard (Troy volleyball): Had a season-high 29 kills in the Trojans’ 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16 victory against Genesee in the Idaho Class 1A Division I District II championship match Wednesday at LCSC’s Activity Center. Troy now advances to this week’s state tournament.
Evan Odberg (Moscow boys’ soccer): Had the only goal in a 1-0 victory in a Class 4A first-round state tournament game Thursday against Canyon Ridge at Brothers Park in Caldwell.
Chris Wolf (Colton football): Ran for 537 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Touchet 68-26 in a Northeast League 2B home game Friday.
Brendan Nelson (Lewis County football): Ran for 319 yards and seven touchdowns as the Eagles beat Deary for the first time since 2010, a 58-8 win that clinched the team’s first playoff berth since 2005.
Mia Rioux (Grangeville girls soccer): Scored two goals as the Bulldogs secured their first state tournament victory in their three-year existence, a 4-2 victory against Kimberly in 3A play at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.