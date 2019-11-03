Dylan Pickering (Clearwater Valley football): Had 20 tackles Friday as the Rams beat Kamiah 22-14 to keep their season alive and advance to the Class 1A Division I playoffs for the second consecutive season.
Caden Byrer (Lewiston boys’ cross country): Had a time of 16:09 to place sixth in Class 5A at the Idaho state cross country meet Saturday in Pocatello.
Anais Mills (Garfield-Palouse girls’ cross country): Finished first in a time of 19:24.15 in the Washington Class 2B District 5/7 regional meet Saturday in Chewelah, Wash.
Shane Shaffer (Pullman Christian boys’ soccer): Had two goals Saturday as the Eagles secured their first Mountain Christian League tournament title, beating Oaks Classical 3-1.
Lindsey Kwate (Troy volleyball): Had 16 kills in her final high school match Saturday as the Trojans beat The Ambrose School 25-13, 25-21, 25-8 to win the Idaho Class 1A Division I title for the second consecutive season.