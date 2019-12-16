Brayden Decker (Moscow boys’ basketball): Hit a 35-foot, buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent the Bears to a 55-52 nonleague victory against Lake City on Tuesday. Decker finished with 20 points.
Logan Sheppard (Highland boys’ basketball): Had a career-best 32 points as the Huskies beat Kootenai 69-38 in a nonleague game Tuesday.
India Peery (Prairie girls’ basketball): Finished with 18 points and eight assists, hitting four 3-pointers, as the Pirates got past Salmon River 53-35 in a nonleague win Thursday.
Bodee Swanson (Deary boys’ basketball): Had 24 points, going 10-for-11 from the floor and 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, and four steals as the Mustangs breezed past Nezperce 68-32 in a Whitepine League Division II game Friday.
Bailey Leseman (Genesee girls’ basketball): Finished with 21 points, five rebounds and four steals to help the Bulldogs beat visiting Highland 72-19 in Whitepine League Division I play Saturday.