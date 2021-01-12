Brayden Stapleton (Deary boys’ basketball): He finished with 38 points and hit five 3-pointers as the Mustangs beat Troy 63-48 in a nonleague game Tuesday, then had 41 points in an 80-59 victory against visiting Highland on Thursday.
Talon Alexander (Kendrick boys’ basketball): He had 13 points, 10 assists and eight steals as the host Tigers beat Nezperce 73-26 in Whitepine League Division II action Thursday.
Lane Schumacher (Prairie boys’ basketball): He finished with 19 points as the host Pirates knocked off Timberline 75-44 in a nonleague game Friday.
Reuben Thill (Lewiston wrestling): He won five matches, including two by decision, to take the 195-pound title at the prestigious, 46-team Rollie Lane Invitational on Saturday at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Lauren Gould (Lapwai girls’ basketball): She had 23 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists Saturday as the Wildcats beat Genesee 77-51 in a Whitepine League Division I game.