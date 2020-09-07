Naomi Kessler (Lewiston girls’ soccer) — Had a hat trick in the first 35 minutes Tuesday as the Bengals routed Lakeland 17-0.
Lucie Ranisate (Genesee volleyball) — Finished with a combined 26 kills as the Bulldogs beat Clearwater Valley and Logos in a Whitepine League Division I home triangular Tuesday.
Preston Amerman (Clearwater Valley boys’ cross country) — He finished in a time of 19 minutes, 8 seconds to win Wednesday’s Whitepine League Invitational at Deary’s Moose Creek.
Morgan Blazzard (Troy volleyball) — Had 16 kills and 12 aces as the visiting Trojans beat Logos 25-13, 25-10, 25-21 in a Whitepine League Division I match Thursday.
Gabe Eades (Kamiah football) — Ran for 113 yards, went 5-for-6 passing for 84 more yards, accounted for five touchdowns, and had eight tackles and two interceptions on defense Friday as the Kubs took down Timberline 56-8.