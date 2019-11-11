Dylan Landrus (Asotin football): Ran for 241 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers beat Northwest Christian 35-7 on Friday in a Washington Class 2B crossover game that put them into the state playoffs.
Eli Kabasenche (Pullman boys’ cross country): Ran a 15:23.60 to win the Washington Class 2A individual title Saturday at Sun Willows Golf COurse in Pasco.
Mikayla Uhlenkott (Pullman volleyball): The Great Northern League MVP had 15 kills Saturday as the Greyhounds advanced to the Washington Class 2A volleyball tournament this week with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 home win against Ephrata.
Reid Johnson, Hayden Buehler, Jonah Cousins, Isaac Pimentel (Moscow boys’ swimming): The quartet broke a state record in winning the 200 free relay at the Idaho Class 4A state swimming tournament Saturday in Boise with a time of 1:34.07.