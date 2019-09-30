Eliza Olson (Kendrick volleyball): Had 15 kills and six blocks as the host Tigers beat Logos 25-21, 25-14, 25-20 for a Whitepine League Division II victory Tuesday.
Trinity Teel (Orofino volleyball): Had 15 kills, 13 digs and four aces to lead the Maniacs to a 25-11, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18 win against visiting Grangeville in a Central Idaho League match Wednesday.
Maddy Oelke (Pullman volleyball): Had 15 kills as the visiting Greyhounds beat Clarkston 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 in a Great Northern League match Thursday.
Chris Wolf (Colton football): Accounted for four touchdowns, including three on the ground, as the Wildcats beat host St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 26-22 in a Southeast 1B League game Friday.
Reece Wimer (Grangeville football): The defensive end recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown as the Bulldogs blanked Priest River 56-0 on Saturday.
To vote for Prep Athlete of the Week, go to www.lmtribune.com/sports/. The poll will remain open until Wednesday afternoon.