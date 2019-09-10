> Ashlynn Skinner (Lewiston girls soccer): Had a hat trick as the Bengals blew out Pendleton 12-0 on the road Tuesday, then had the tying goal as well as a goal in the shootout as the Bengals beat Clarkston 2-1 in the Clash at the Border on Saturday.
> Josie Larson (Potlatch volleyball): Had 29 assists and four kills in varsity debut as Loggers beat Prairie for first time in a decade Tuesday, winning 25-21, 21-15, 25-15, 25-20.
> JaKaili Norman (Grangeville volleyball): Had 16 kills and nine blocks in the Bulldogs’ season opening 25-22, 25-11, 15-25, 22-25, 15-11 victory Thursday against Prairie.
> Layne Gingerich (Colfax football): Accounted for five total touchdowns, was 7-of-10 passing for 158 yards and four scores, as the Bulldogs beat Wahkiakum (Wash.) 54-21 in their season opener.
> Caily Wilson (Moscow volleyball): Had 14 kills, 30 digs and six aces Saturday as the Bears went 5-1 to win the Judy Fong Memorial Tournament at Lewiston. They beat Lakeland 21-10, 21-19.
