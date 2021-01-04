Cy Wareham (Genesee boys’ basketball): Had 19 points and eight assists as the Bulldogs beat host Highland 52-29 in a nonleague game Dec. 21.
Josie Larson (Potlatch girls’ basketball): Finished with 14 points and four assists as the Loggers beat visiting Highland 52-17 in a nonleague game Dec. 22, then had 11 points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals in a 49-17 win in a rematch against the Huskies in a nonleague game Wednesday.
Lane Wassmuth (Highland boys’ basketball): Had 24 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists as the Huskies slipped past visiting Potlatch 43-39 in a nonleague game Wednesday.
Grace Sobotta (Lapwai girls’ basketball): Had 12 points in a 52-43 victory Tuesday against Moscow, then finished with nin points, six steals and four assists in a 46-40 victory against Grangeville in a four-team post-Christmas tournament at the new Lewiston High School.
Braydon Forsman (Lewiston boys’ basketball): Finished with 14 points as the Bengals rebounded from a loss the night before to beat host Nampa 54-44 in nonleague play Wednesday.