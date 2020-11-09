Helen Schumaker (Moscow girls’ swimming): She registered wins in the 100 freestyle (53.94) and the 200 free (1:59.21), and was a member of the second-place 200 free relay (1:48.00) and the second-place 400 free relay (4:06.70) when the IHSAA released its “virtual” state swim meet results Friday.
Brody Hasselstrom (Prairie football): He finished with 110 yards rushing and two touchdowns, adding 100 yards receiving and two more scores, also returning a kickoff for another touchdown, as the Pirates beat Grace 72-36 in a Class 1A Division I quarterfinal round home game Friday.
Chad Redinger (Moscow football): He threw for 68 yards and ran for 19 more, including a 10-yard fourth-quarter touchdown, in the Bears’ 31-13 Class 4A quarterfinal round loss Friday at Sandpoint.
Jagger Hewett (Kendrick football): He caught five passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns, adding an interception return for a score on defense, as the Tigers beat Watersprings 44-34 in a Class 1A Division II quarterfinal round game Saturday in Idaho Springs.
Miles Lefebvre (Grangeville football): He threw for 52 yards and ran for 32 more as the Bulldogs fell 28-7 at West Side in a Class 2A quarterfinal round loss Saturday.