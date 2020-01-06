Connor Akins (Potlatch boys’ basketball): Had 27 points in going 10-for-15 from the field as the Loggers beat St. Maries 61-33 in a nonleague game Friday.
Blake Buchanan (Moscow boys’ basketball): Had 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Bears beat Timberlake 55-38 in nonleague play Friday.
Sydney Watko (Pomeroy girls’ basketball): Finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks as the Pirates beat Genesee 50-36 in a nonleague game Friday, then had seven points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 47-20 Southeast 1B League win Saturday against Colton.
Kaiden Codr (Troy boys’ basketball): Hit a runner in the lane with five seconds remaining to send the Trojans past Timberline 53-51 in nonleague play Saturday.
Lauren Gould (Lapwai girls’ basketball): Had 16 points as the Wildcats beat Genesis Prep 81-10 in a nonleague game Saturday.