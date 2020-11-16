Bailey Vanderwall (Grangeville girls’ basketball): She had 14 points to lead the Bulldogs in their season-opening 54-36 nonleague loss Wednesday at Melba.
Tayden Hibbard (Prairie football): Had 75 yards on 16 carries, caught two paases for 70 yards, ran for a touchdown, had a 2-point conversion, and added two tackles for loss, including a sack, on defense as the Pirates fell 42-40 to Oakley in a Class 1A Division I state semifinal game Friday at the Kibbie Dome.
Lucia Wilson (Logos girls’ basketball): She finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and four assists as the Knights opened the season with a 39-26 victory Saturday at Deary in nonleague play.
Jordyn McCormick-Marks (Lapwai girls’ basketball): The newcomer had 10 points and seven rebounds as the Wildcats opened defense of their Class 1A Division I title with a 77-48 victory Saturday against visiting St. Maries.