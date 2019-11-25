Madison Shears (Prairie girls’ basketball): Had 30 points, including six 3-pointers, and seven steals as the Pirates beat Kamiah 84-9 in their season opener Tuesday.
Tona Anderson (Deary girls’ basketball): Had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Mustangs turned back Kamiah 42-41 in nonleague play Thursday.
Camden Barger (Grangeville girls’ basketball): Almost had a triple-double, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists Friday in a 64-52 nonleague win against Kendrick.
Sam Mager (Prairie football): Had a 19-yard reception for a touchdown, recovered a fumble, then recovered a muffed punt during the Pirates’ 26-6 victory against Lost Rivers in the Idaho Class 1A Division I championship Friday at the Kibbie Dome.
Lotus Harper (Salmon River girls’ basketball): Had 20 points Saturday as the Savages beat Nezperce in a nonleague game.