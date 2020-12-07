› Lane Wassmuth (Highland boys’ basketball): Finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven steals as the Huskies opened the season with a 45-18 nonleague victory Tuesday at Meadows Valley.
› Cole Schlader (Prairie boys’ basketball): Finished with 29 points, including an 11-of-13 effort at the free-throw line, as the Pirates rallied from an early 14-point deficit Wednesday to beat host Grangeville 61-52 in a nonleague game.
› Claira Osborne (Genesee girls’ basketball): She was one rebound shy of a triple-double, finishing with 15 points, 10 steals and nine boards as the Bulldogs earned a 55-52 overtime victory Thursday in a nonleague game against Kendrick, then she finished with 32 points, 19 rebounds and four steals in a 71-57 Whitepine League Division I victory Saturday at Clearwater Valley.
› Reid Thomas (Orofino boys’ basketball): Tallied 16 points and 16 rebounds to lead the visiting Maniacs to a 53-43 nonleague victory Friday against Timberline.
› Ty Koepp (Kendrick boys’ basketball): He finished with 19 points and four steals as the Tigers beat Highland 48-45 in a Whitepine League Division II game Saturday.