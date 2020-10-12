Macy Smith (Grangeville volleyball): She had eight kills and 17 assists as the Bulldogs beat Clearwater Valley 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 in a home nonleague match Tuesday.
Anthony Fabbi (Clearwater Valley football): Was 5-of-11 passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for another 76 yards before he left Wednesday’s game with an injury in helping the Rams to an 18-16 Whitepine League Division I victory at Potlatch.
Makenzie Stout (Genesee volleyball): Had 20 digs, 15 assists, five kills and three aces as the Bulldogs stopped Troy’s 44-match league winning streak with a 25-23, 29-27, 25-20 win Thursday.
Jonah Elliss (Moscow football): The senior returned a blocked field goal 85 yards for a TD, added a 49-yard rushing score and had four catches as the Bears slipped past Lakeland 30-22 on Friday.
Clara Johnson (Logos girls’ cross country): She finished in a time of 20:21.36 to win the small school individual race Saturday at the William Johnson Sandpoint Invitational.