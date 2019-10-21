Chasta Jared (Timberline volleyball): Had 14 kills, nine digs and six aces to help the Spartans beat Clearwater Valley 22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15 in a nonleague match Monday.
Christopher Jacobs (Moscow boys’ soccer): His goal in the seventh minute of overtime Thursday helped the Bears beat Sandpoint 3-2 in a 4A District I-II final at home. Moscow now will play in the state tournament.
Trent Gwinn (Pomeroy football): Had 292 yards of total offense and accounted for five touchdowns as the Pirates drilled St. John-Endicott/La Crosse 62-6 in Southeast 1B League play Friday.
Morgan Blazzard (Troy volleyball): Had a career-high 25 kills as the Trojans beat Prairie 25-15, 25-7, 25-11 in an Idaho 1A Division I District II semifinal Saturday at LCSC’s Activity Center.
Katie Kaufman (Clarkston volleyball): Had 14 kills, 15 digs and 16 assists as the Bantams beat host West Valley 23-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 19-17 in a Great Northern League match Saturday.