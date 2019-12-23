John Lustig (Colfax boys’ basketball): He finished with 63 points in a two-game span this week. He had 44 points, including 10 in two overtime periods, as the Bulldogs beat Tekoa-Rosalia 72-68 in double overtime Tuesday in Northeast 2B League play. He also had 19 points as the Bulldogs beat host Asotin 55-42 in Northeast 2B League play Friday to give coach Reece Jenkin his 200th career victory.
KC Lussoro (Lapwai girls’ basketball): Had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the visiting Bulldogs beat Prairie 66-48 in a Whitepine League Division I win Thursday.
Jace Sams (Kamiah boys’ basketball): Had 23 points and 13 rebounds as the Kubs beat Clearwater Valley 68-36 in a Whitepine League Division I win Thursday.
Mya Brown (Kendrick girls’ basketball): Had a total of 44 points in three Tiger victories, including a 49-46 victory Saturday against Sitka (Alaska) to win the Coastal Holiday Classic in Sitka. She also had eight rebounds and five assists in a 63-41 win Thursday against Valdez (Alaska).
Rylee Vining (Colton girls’ basketball): Hit six 3-pointers in scoring 22 points in the Wildcats’ 62-52 nonleague victory Saturday against Genesee.