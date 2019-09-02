Alex Sneve (Kendrick football): Accounted for seven touchdowns in 60-26 victory Friday at Kamiah (ran for 227 yards and 5 scores, passing for 99 and 2 TDs).
Aidon Acton (Grangeville boys soccer): Scored the first three goals in a 9-2 win Saturday at Priest River.
Megan Brocke (Kendrick volleyball): Had 13 aces and six of her team’s 22 kills, was 20-of-21 at service line in a 25-21, 25-16, 25-7 sweep on Thursday of Clearwater Valley.
Omari Mitchell (Lapwai volleyball): Had seven kills, six aces, 18 digs in a 25-18, 24-26, 25-16, 25-19 home win against Highland of Craigmont.
Emma Kyei (Lewiston boys soccer): Had three goals in a 6-1 victory at home against Lakeland on Tuesday.
To vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week, go to www.lmtribune.com/sports/. The poll will remain open until Wednesday afternoon.