Megan Brocke, Kendrick softball — Pitched two complete games and hit two homers to help Tigers win twice and claim the Idaho Class 1A state title.
Cota Hadaller, Potlatch baseball — Pitched four-hit shutout in Idaho Class 1A state title game, which the Loggers won 13-0 over Glenns Ferry.
Cassidy Lustig, Kendrick track — Repeated as 1A state champion in long jump with leap of 16 feet, 7¾ inches.
Eric Perry, Orofino track — Won 2A state championship in pole vault with 13-foot mark.
Noah Renzelman, Asotin baseball — Pitched two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and no walks as Panthers won twice to claim 2B regional title.
